WWE Raw: Jinder Mahal returns with new friends; Backlash card updated

Bengaluru, May 11: Indian-origin Superstar Jinder Mahal made his return to WWE Monday Night RAW during this week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode. He introduced a new faction with Veer (Rinku Singh) and Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) by his side. The alliance helped Mahal to defeat Jeff Hardy in singles action.



This was the former WWE Champion’s first RAW match since a win over Akira Tozawa on April 27, 2020 episode. Originally, he made his return to the ring during last Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode where he also picked up a win over Hardy in singles action.



There’s no update available on WWE’s future plans with Jinder Mahal, but in a pre-match promo on the red brand, he noted that he’s out there to remind everyone why he was once a WWE Champion.





Prior to these couple of recent appearances with Veer and Shanky, The Modern-Day Maharaja was in action at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event that was taped during late January at the Tropicana Field in Florida, exclusively for the Indian audience. The six-man main event of saw Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeat Jinder and The Bollywood Boyz.Superstar Spectacle was Jinder’s first match since suffering a knee injury in May 2020. Following that appearance, he was brought back on WWE TV starting last week. Last night’s Raw is also the first time that Veer and Shanky have been spotted since the Superstar Spectacle.Speaking of this week’s flagship show of WWE, The Miz vs. Damian Priest at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view was announced with a Lumberjack Match stipulation. This match should mark the end of the lengthy feud between Priest and The Miz.Raw witnessed RAW Priest defeat John Morrison in a singles contest. The stipulation for this match was that if Morrison won, he would get to pick the stipulation for Priest vs. The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash while Priest would get to pick the stipulation if he won. Priest scored the victory via Hit the Lights and opted for a Lumberjack Match so The Miz can’t run away from him.The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the current WWE ThunderDome setup at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The updated card for the PPV following Raw stands as follows:Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)Damian Priest vs. The Miz