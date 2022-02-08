WWE Raw: Women’s Elimination Chamber, Title Match and more announced

Over on February 7th edition of Raw, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match for the Premium Live Event under the same name from Saudi Arabia was announced.

As noted in the announcement, the winner of the Women’s Chamber will challenge for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38.

The winner will go up against either WWE Hall of Famer Lita or RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, as the duo are set to battle in the title match at Elimination Chamber.

WWE has announced Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop for the Women’s Chamber match. As seen in the released graphic for the match, the sixth and final spot is yet to be announced.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The current lineup for the event goes as follows:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA

Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Next week, Raw will broadcast the go-home episode for Elimination Chamber 2022 for which a title match has been confirmed.

AJ Styles will challenge WWE United States Champion Damian Priest on the show, with the title on the line. AJ won a Championship Contender’s bout, this week to become the new number-one contender for the mid-card title.

AJ is also slated to compete in the WWE Title match alongside the other five participants, as mentioned in the above match card. Brock Lesnar will be there on Raw, next week to promote his first-ever Chamber match outing.

Also, An RK-Broga Party was announced for next week’s live RAW on Syfy. Randy Orton and Riddle will host their very own toga party to celebrate winning the Academic Challenge over RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy.

Thus RK-Bro has also earned the right to challenge the champion in a rematch over the tag team championships. However, there’s no confirmed update on when that title match will take place.