WWE Royal Rumble 2019 full match card with predictions

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon

Prediction: WWE has added Shane McMahon into the context just to make the tag team match an added attraction at Royal Rumble. Fans will at least be dragged into this match with McMahon's inclusion.

Also eliminating The New Day or The Usos from contenders' spot was a good choice as it would have been a repetitive match. As far as the result is concerned, The Bar is a clear favorite to retain the tag title. Shane and The Miz's team are together for the first-time ever in a PPV like this. They are likely to deal with some miscommunication to give the advantage to their opponents.

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura is poised to get his hand on the United States Championship. He will go to any extent to bring back the United States of ‘Nakamerica'. But we won't see a title alteration in this match.

WWE has added Lana who was apparently injured in a physical altercation with Nakamura into the context. Rusev's wife might return at Royal Rumble to help her husband retain his title against the mean heel from Smackdown.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Finn Balor

Prediction: All eyes of the WWE Universe will be on this matchup where Finn Balor finally is in the PPV spotlight. Despite all the hype around as the first-ever Universal Champion, he is unlikely to slay the beast.

The biggest hint of Balor's shortcoming is reflected by the fact that he is not coming out in The Demon King avatar. After some flurry of strikes, Lesnar should put him down with a single F-5. But this match could set Balor up for yet another big match at Wrestlemania.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Prediction: We have seen this dream bout multiple times. So unless WWE provides some swerve, this match might become stale. Vince McMahon has teased something big to happen for AJ Styles in the past few weeks.

So we expect interference from one of Randy Orton or Batista just to prevent Styles from reclaiming his WWE title at Royal Rumble. This, in turn, will create a huge Wrestlemania 35 storyline in due course on Smackdown.

SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Prediction: Okay, so it's safe to say that we may have forgotten that Asuka is our reigning Smackdown women's champion.

Becky Lynch has overshadowed her ever since her inaugural title win back at TLC. So it will not be a surprise if Becky wins the title back and make it relevant. But Becky might be set for bigger a match at Wrestlemania. Hence, she may just digest the loss just to put over her challenger. But this would only make way for the irish Lass-kicker to enter the women's Royal Rumble match, later in the night.

RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Prediction: I guess this showdown will steal the entire Royal Rumble night. You get the most technically gifted athlete against the ‘baddest woman on the planet' which should produce a gem of a match to remember forever.

Unfortunately for Banks, she just wouldn't be able to overtake the bigger star-power like Ronda Rousey, especially in the Wrestlemania season. There's no way that WWE will take the belt away from the reigning champ who is penciled to main event Wrestlemania later this year. So despite some show-stealing moves, Banks will not become a five-time champion. Instead, she will be getting ready for competing inside the Elimination Chamber for the women's tag team titles.

MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE

Prediction: Most of the current roster members will fill up the card in this year's Royal Rumble match. There could be surprise entrants apart from the 20 names that WWE has already confirmed. Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Tye Dillinger, Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, EC3 could all appear to make the match more exciting.

In the end, there's only one undisputed favorite to win the match, and that is none other than Seth Rollins. There is no better option to throw against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35. However, if WWE can secure The Rock for a ‘Mania appearance then expect him to return out of nowhere and win the whole thing. This would set up the much rumoured main event against Lesnar at the ‘show of shows'.

WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE

Prediction: Whoever wins the women's Royal Rumble is likely to challenge Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania for her title. As per the current storyline with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, thee two are the undoubted favorites to win the second-ever Rumble match for the female superstars. This makes things extremely predictable, so the WWE officials might have some backup plans in-store.

Expect someone like Alexa Bliss or a returnee in the form of Nikki Bella to win it in her hometown. It will make things unpredictable for the fans and thereby matching the theme of the Royal Rumble match itself. If anyone other than Becky or Charlotte wins then expect them to challenge Asuka at Wrestlemania instead of targeting Ronda Rousey.