WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Edge's return, Title Match and more announced

The Rumble go-home edition of RAW saw Edge appear on the show via a pre-recorded promo where he announced that he will be returning by entering the 30-Man over-the-top-rope melee.

The Rated R Superstar noted on his growing age which keeps on closing windows for him more and more every day. So, he needs to win the Rumble, headline WrestleMania 37, and take back what he never lost.

Edge has been out of action since suffering a torn triceps during his Greatest Wrestling Match against Randy Orton at the 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view last June.

Before that, he came out of retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble and then competed in a singles contest at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing match. The program was supposed to continue but it seems WWE has suddenly shut it down with Edge's Rumble entry.

Sheamus and John Morrison are also now official for the upcoming gimmick match for a title shot at WrestleMania 37. WWE announced via social media about their entry while RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali cut a promo on Raw to confirm his entry.

There are now 13 open spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match where Edge joined Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Mustafa Ali, Sheamus, and John Morrison as confirmed entrants.

Speaking of Royal Rumble, WWE has also confirmed that Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend their tag team titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the pay-per-view event. This will be the rematch for Jax and Baszler from their title loss to Flair and Asuka at the WWE TLC that took place on December 20.

Jax and Baszler had been pursuing the rematch for quite some time. This week, Jax picked a clean pinfall win in a six-woman tag team match on Raw to secure the title match. However, she never pinned Flair or Asuka but rather Dana Brooke to get the win.

More big Royal Rumble Match announcements are coming during Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. FOX has announced that the #30 entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match will be revealed during the show while The number 1 and 2 entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match will also be declared.

As previously noted by WWE and FOX, Backstage on FS1 will return this Saturday night at 8 pm ET, for one night only which appears to be a Royal Rumble preview. A replay will air later that night at midnight, followed by another replay at 5 pm ET on Royal Rumble Sunday, to send us to the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. Renee Paquette (Renee Young), Paige, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be hosts of the show.

2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out the updated card:

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Edge, 13 Superstars TBA

(Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA

(Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37)