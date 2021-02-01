WWE Royal Rumble 2021 results, recap and highlights

Additionally, multiple titles from Raw and SmackDown were on the line in the WWE Royal Rumble 2021, which took place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the results and recap from the pay-per-view:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka (c)

During the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Jax and Baszler defeated Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to capture the titles.

The match saw interference from Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who helped Jax and Baszler win the belts. Evans hit Charlotte with the Women’s Right when the referee wasn’t watching. Jax hit a big Leg-Drop on Charlotte for the pinfall win.

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Before the match began, Drew stunned Goldberg with a Spear. The Myth hit back with a Spear to send McIntyre over the barrier. The referee then rang the match bell as Goldberg delivered a flurry of Spears and Jackhammers but McIntyre kicked out. Goldberg missed a Spear attempt in the corner and McIntyre executed the Claymore kick, right away for the pin to win.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Carmella’s sommelier Reginald was ejected from ringside as he was trying to provide interference. Banks went for the Frogsplash but Mella countered with the Code of Silence submission.

Banks got out of it only to receive two back to back Superkicks. Carmella was frustrated with the near falls as Banks capitalized with the sudden Bank Statement submission for the win to retain.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Winner earns Raw/SmackDown/NXT Women's Title shot at WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania 37 by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble. The match had several surprise entrants and WWE NXT Superstars with the likes of Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, Jillian Hall, Victoria, Santana Garrett, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Dakota Kai, a returning Lana, and Ember Moon.

Naomi and Belair showed incredible athleticism during the match. Naomi was sent to the floor but her feet didn't touch the ropes as she used Beliar's hair to get back to the ring! Alicia Fox won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth who was roaming around during the match. Fox was shortly eliminated after which Truth pinned her to win the title back.

Lana sought retribution to Nia Jax by putting her over the top rope for the elimination. The finishing moments witnessed Beliar and Ripley hammering at each other. They both missed KOD and Riptide finishers and tangled into the ropes. Belair then knocked Ripley over the top rope for the win. Check out the list of entrants and elimination

ENTRANTS (number-wise)

1. Bayley

2. Naomi

3. Bianca Belair

4. Billie Kay

5. Shotzi Blackheart

6. Shayna Baszler

7. Toni Storm

8. Jillian Hall

9. Ruby Riott

10. Victoria

11. Peyton Royce

12. Santana Garrett

13. Liv Morgan

14. Rhea Ripley

15. Charlotte Flair

16. Dana Brooke

17. Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

18. Lacey Evans

19. Mickie James

20. Nikki Cross

21. Alicia Fox

22. Mandy Rose

23. Dakota Kai

24. Carmella

25. Tamina Snuka

26. Lana

27. Alexa Bliss

28. Ember Moon

29. Nia Jax

30. Natalya

ELIMINATIONS

1. Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)

2. Jillian Hall (by Billie Kay)

3. Billie Kay (by Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)

4. Toni Storm (by Rhea Ripley)

5. Victoria (by Shayna Baszler)

6. Santana Garrett (by Rhea Ripley)

7. Ruby Riott (by Bayley)

8. Liv Morgan (by Peyton Royce)

9. Dana Brooke (by Rhea Ripley)

10. Peyton Royce (by Charlotte Flair)

11. Torrie Wilson (by Shayna Baszler)

12. Bayley (by Bianca Belair)

13. Alicia Fox (by Mandy Rose)

14. Mickie James (by Lacey Evans)

15. Dakota Kai (by Rhea Ripley)

16. Mandy Rose (by Rhea Ripley)

17. Nikki Cross (by Carmella)

18. Carmella (by Tamina Snuka)

19. Alexa Bliss (by Rhea Ripley)

20. Lacey Evans by (by Shayna Baszler)

21. Ember Moon (by Nia Jax)

22. Naomi (by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler)

23. Tamina Snuka (by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler)

24. Shayna Baszler (by Nia Jax)

25. Nia Jax (by Lana)

26. Lana (by Natalya)

27. Natalya (by Bianca Belair)

28. Charlotte Flair (by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley)

29. Rhea Ripley (by Bianca Belair)

Winner: Bianca Belair

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Edge, Bianca Belair book WrestleMania main event spots after rumble wins

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

The chaotic brawl went all over the arena where Roman Reigns threw Owens down from the top of the LED screen set up and delivered a Spear through the LED boards.

Owens got up and delivered a Frogsplash through a production box. As Reigns continued to get up, Owens handcuffed him with the ropes. Reigns downed Owens with a low blow and attacked the referee to stop the count.

Paul Heyman came with the keys to set his master free. Reigns then passed out Owens with the Guillotine Choke-hold submission. A new referee counted to ten with Owens faded outside the ring to declare Reigns the winner.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Winner earns WWE/Universal/NXT Title shot at WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famer Edge heads to WrestleMania 37 after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble. As announced earlier, Edge and Orton entered the match at number 1 and 2 spots.

Orton mostly spent is rumble time in the trainer’s room after an injury angle to his leg. Orton, however, re-entered the match after it looked like Edge had won, but his plan backfired as the Rated-R Superstar eliminated him for the big win.

2021 Royal Rumble featured several surprise entrants and WWE NXT Superstars, including a returning Seth Rollins, Carlito, Damian Priest, Kane, “The Hurricane” Shane Helms, and Christian.

The match also witnessed rapper Bad Bunny get involved in a physical capacity. Earlier in a segment Bunny turned down an offer to join The Miz and John Morrison after he performed his “Booker T” number on the stage. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T interrupted the segment and dealt with Miz and Morrison. Miz later destroyed Bunny’s DJ Set when he made his Rumble entrance.

Bunny came out during the match and distracted both Miz and Morrison, allowing NXT's Damien Priest to eliminate them. Bunny then climbed the top rope and delivered a splash to the floor, taking Miz and Morrison down. Check out the list of Rumble entries and eliminations:

ENTRANTS (number-wise)

1. Hall of Famer Edge

2. Randy Orton

3. Sami Zayn

4. Mustafa Ali

5. Jeff Hardy

6. Dolph Ziggler

7. Shinsuke Nakamura

8. Carlito

9. Xavier Woods

10. Big E

11. John Morrison

12. Ricochet

13. Elias

14. Damian Priest

15. The Miz

16. Riddle

17. Daniel Bryan

18. Kane

19. King Baron Corbin

20. Otis

21. Dominik Mysterio

22. Bobby Lashley

23. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms

24. Christian

25. AJ Styles

26. Rey Mysterio

27. Sheamus

28. Cesaro

29. Seth Rollins

30. Braun Strowman

ELIMINATIONS

1. Jeff Hardy (by Dolph Ziggler)

2. Sami Zayn (by The New Day)

3. Xavier Woods (by Mustafa Ali)

4. Mustafa Ali (by Big E)

5. Carlito (by Elias)

6. Elias (by Damian Priest)

7. The Miz (by Damian Priest)

8. John Morrison (by Damian Priest)

9. Dolph Ziggler (by Kane)

10. Ricochet (by Kane)

11. Kane (by Damian Priest)

12. Shinsuke Nakamura (by King Corbin)

13. Otis (by King Corbin)

14. King Corbin (by Dominik Mysterio)

15. Dominik Mysterio (by Bobby Lashley)

16. Damian Priest (by Bobby Lashley)

17. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms (by Big E, Bobby Lashley)

18. Bobby Lashley (by Riddle, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Christian)

19. Big E (by Omos)

20. Rey Mysterio (by Omos)

21. Cesaro (by Braun Strowman)

22. Sheamus (by Braun Strowman)

23. AJ Styles (by Braun Strowman)

24. Daniel Bryan (by Seth Rollins)

25. Riddle (by Seth Rollins)

26. Braun Strowman (by Edge)

27. Christian (by Edge)

28. Seth Rollins (by Edge)

29. Randy Orton (by Edge)

Winner: Edge