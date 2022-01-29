WWE Royal Rumble 2022: All the last minute rumours you need to know

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Jan. 29: WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just a few hours away from kicking things off for the Wrestlemania 38 season.



Things got amped up around the upcoming show, last night on Smackdown as former Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks made her return to declared herself for the Women’s Rumble match. Thus, one more deserved candidate will be seen in the fray who could eventually pull off the win.



Plus, Naomi and WWE Official Sonya Deville also entered the 30-Woman Rumble match to continue with their feud and thereby left only seven spots to be filled.



Apart from these announcements on the blue brand, several news and speculations are available to keep the rumour mill busier than ever and this also makes Royal Rumble a worldwide trend on the internet. Check out some of those rumours heading into the exciting event:



– Starting with the Rumble winners, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is still the favorite to win the match followed by Big E (who is now a Smackdown roster member) and AJ Styles. (odds are released by BetOnline)



As for the Women’s Rumble, Ronda Rousey is the current top favorite to make her grand return to WWE and win the Rumble to punch her ticket to Wrestlemania. Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss respectively stand at the second and third position to become the winner.





– A leaked sheet showing the complete list of entrants and elimination information for the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 match has gone viral around social media. It shows AJ Styles to be the winner but WWFOldSchool confirmed that the sheet is a complete hoax.– According to PWInsider, the four WWE Hall of Famers are in St. Louis to attend the Royal Rumble 2022 event: Kurt Angle, Ivory, Jerry Lawler, and JBL. WWE has plans to film new Table For 3 episodes and WWE 24 content featuring them and hence they’re not likely entering The Rumble.– The legendary Undertaker is already there in St. Louis right now but he won’t make any TV appearance. His wife Michelle McCool will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble and he’s just there to support him. The Phenome will be filming some WWE Network content alongside which WWE may announce him as a 2022 Hall of Fame inductee.– Fightful Select reports that former WWE Total Divas star Cameron has arrived in St. Louis to be en entry at The Rumble. PWInsider reports that former Women’s Champion Melina is also in town to make a return to WWE TV to be in the Rumble match.– According to PWInsider, former WWE Diva Aksana will be returning to the WWE to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2022 match. Another interesting name being discussed for The Rumble is former Women’s Tag Team Champion, Kairi Sane.– Ringside News reported that Shane McMahon will be returning to WWE TV during Men’s Rumble match. Further rumours claim that he will get involved in an angle with Austin Theory to set up a Wrestlemania match with the newbie.– According to Lucha Libre Online, Rapper Bad Bunny is expected to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match and thus make his WWE TV return after several months. Johnny Knoxville is the other celebrity star to be confirmed for the match.– Brock Lesnar is expected to successfully defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in their first-ever bout. He’s expected to be shifted back to Smackdown in due course since Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is the currently planned main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two.– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to drop his title to Seth Rollins, someone who has already defeated him for world titles, twice. The Visionary may take the Universal Title back to Raw after handing Roman his first pin-fall loss since December 2019.– Former WWE Divas Champion Paige has long been speculated to be an entrant for the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The popular superstar’s entry could shock the WWE Universe and WWE may also be interested to bring her back given her contract is set to expire in June 2022.But no update is available regarding WWE medically clearing Paige to be back in action. Hence, this monumental comeback isn’t probably isn't happening.