WWE's Original plan for Kurt Angle’s in-ring return

Bengaluru, November 15: The pro-wrestling fans were really shocked to see Kurt Angle return to in-ring action at WWE TLC.

Roman Reigns was infected by a virus and unable to compete at the bygone PPV as a result the Raw general manager was called in to fill the void left by the marquee player of WWE.

This was a historic occasion for the fans as the former Olympic Gold Medalist returned to a WWE ring for competition after 11 years. The last time he was seen in a match was at ECW in 2006 after which he decided to part ways with the WWE and head to TNA wrestling promotion.

Earlier this year, the former world champion returned to the company as the headliner of Hall of Fame 2017 edition. Due to his past neck injuries and issues with banned substances, WWE was not ready to allow him to make an in-ring return forevever.

This was further confirmed in the words of Jerry 'the King’ Lawler in his podcast “Dinner with the King” where he said,

"Kurt and I talked at length about that , how much he wanted to still wrestle with WWE. He was happy with the contract and happy to be back with the WWE, but he was not crazy about the fact, I guess they had already told him that they didn’t think they wanted him to do things like get in the ring and wrestle.”

As Kurt Angle was believed to be forcing the authority to allow him to compete in a match, he might have received one-off contest at Wrestlemania 34. Names like Triple H, AJ Styles, The Miz or even The Undertaker were all considered to be his opponent. But, that would have been possible only if he was medically cleared.

However, things changed prior to the TLC PPV due to a meningitis virus infection. As per PWInsider.com, Vince McMahon was the one to give the green signal for Kurt Angle and It is quite ironic as it was Mr.McMahon himself who barred the GM to wrestle.

Now that he has made the comeback a reality, he is wrestling at Survivor Series PPV as the team captain of Raw. We can also expect him to compete in more matches including one at biggest event next year, Wrestlemania.