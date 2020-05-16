WWE signs The Undertaker in a longtime contract

Of course, he won't be wrestling all the way through this deal but he'll eventually be staying as a WWE Legend, forever, as it appears.

It was reported in August 2019 that The Undertaker is a 'WWE lifer' based on the "big-money deal" he signed with the company, earlier that year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now added to the report saying that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon signed the most trusted shoulder to a 15-year-deal after getting angry with non-WWE dates he was getting booked in.

The Deadman inked the new contract after Vince McMahon made him an offer that he couldn't refuse, financially. Not much details were revealed about the contract in 2019, but it was noted that the deal includes an agreement that won't allow Undertaker to work non-WWE signing dates, moving forward.

This was the reason why Taker was pulled from the Starrcast II convention, which took place during AEW's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view weekend, in May 2019. He was already announced to appear in the convention that got canceled.

The Observer gave a detailed report, this week saying when The Undertaker's contract expired, last year, he agreed to do a few outside appearances. He eventually went on to break character to appear on social media as Mark Calaway that fuelled up speculations of his WWE career.

Vince McMahon reportedly became angry about Taker taking those non-WWE bookings. He then locked the greatest sports entertainer in a lucrative 15-year deal worth big money. It is not billed as a lifetime contract but this one will essentially be keeping him with WWE when he becomes almost 70 years old.

The Boss was said to be really upset with Undertaker having a tie-up with WWE's rival brand, AEW for a one-off Starrcast appearance in 2019. Thus, the lucrative contract wasn’t offered, right away.

The settlement was made only after things calmed down between the two parties. It’s noted that this existing 15-year-deal could be one of the biggest in WWE history, if not the biggest.

No confirmed update is available on how much he'd be getting per year via this deal. In early 2018, Taker was charging $25,000, per hour for non-WWE meet-and-greet appearances which won't be happening in the future.

The last time we've seen him appearing inside the squared circle was the Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, last month. Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary has been available on the WWE Network last Sunday onwards shedding light on his illustrious career and potential retirement plans.