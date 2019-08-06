WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: August 6, 2019

But before that, we expect to see some major announcements on Smackdown regarding the WWE Championship rivalry which will be the main focus of tonight's show. Plus, Shane McMahon will be back after a week's hiatus to seek redemption against Kevin Owens. Also, the bad blood between the two competitors for the women's championship is expected to continue on the show which is set to be hosted at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Kofi Kingston has been on a dream run since winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35. It has been a solid and entertaining title reign which has helped the company on multiple perspectives. But heading into Summerslam, he faces his toughest challenge till date as the Viper, Randy Orton with his venom waits to strike him.

Last week, Kofi enjoyed a huge win over AJ Styles in the main event of Smackdown Live as the contender was not present on the show. But that won't be the case tonight as the Apex Predator will be in attendance. He might be lurking in to strike out of nowhere with the signature RKO to deliver a message to the champion before summer's hottest event.

UPDATE: Roman Reigns was involved in a hit-and-run earlier tonight. He narrowly escaped what could have been a permanent injury but was checked out by WWE medical staff and released to appear tomorrow night in Detroit for #SDLive. https://t.co/ixYgai9YMy — WWE (@WWE) 6 August 2019

Elsewhere, attacks from a mystery man on Roman Reigns continued on Raw to leave the audience in awe. The Big Dog hurt his shoulders in a bad way just six nights before the biggest event of the summer. WWE has now announced via social media that we may learn more on this issue tonight on Smackdown.

The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' Shane McMahon has been on a hiatus to prepare himself for Summerslam. He was absent from last week's Smackdown after Kevin Owens 'stunned' him with the famous Stunner. Till now, the Prizefighter has gained the advantage with his cunning attitude. He has his job on the line this Sunday. So it's desperation time for him. But Shane is coming back with some mantras from his life-guru. So Owens better be prepared tonight to tackle his heel antics while hosting a talk-show with McMahon as the special guest.

The Smackdown women's championship rivalry between Bayley and Ember Moon will culminate at Summerslam through a title match. Moon sent a message to Bayley a couple of weeks ago to ignite this feud. But last week, she suffered a double dose of counter-attacks. First, she suffered a pinfall loss against Alexa Bliss and also a post-match Bayley-to-Belly to lose momentum. With her first-ever PPV title match looming in, we expect her to bounce back, tonight.

The Intercontinental Championship may become official for Summerslam as it has been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks. Ali pinned Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown to put him in the championship scenario. However, the high-flyer could only get the big PPV match if WWE decides to extend the duration of the main PPV show this Sunday. Or else, the IC title match will either be postponed or slotted for the kick-off show.

The dream match between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus has become official at Summerslam and it will be a huge attraction for the pay-per-view. The two best female athletes from WWE's past and present generation have had war via social media ever since the blockbuster encounter was announced. Tonight, we expect them to engage in a physical brawl to give us a preview of what to expect at the biggest event of the summer.

The IIconics were due for a title defense for a long time and so WWE put them through an acid test on Raw. Alexa Bliss-Nikki Cross defeated them, Asuka-Kairi Sane, Mandy Rose-Sonya Deville in a fatal-4-way match to become the new women’s tag team champions. We'll get to know whether the new champions will have to put their titles on the line at Summerslam when Smackdown airs tonight from Detroit.