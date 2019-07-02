WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 2, 2019

Can Kofi bounce back from Raw loss to Joe?

Last week, Samoa Joe received a WWE title opportunity against Kofi Kingston and the pair were officially added to the Extreme Rules card. And ever since then Joe's doing everything he can to gain momentum over Kingston. Last week on Raw, Samoa Joe put Kingston to sleep with the Coquina Clutch and last night on Raw he defeated the WWE Champion in Six-Man Tag Team Match.

The Samoan Submission Machine seems to have the upper hand as the title showdown draws near. Can he continue to one-up the champion? Or will Kofi level the score? Find out tonight on Smackdown!

WWE statement: "Last night on Raw, Samoa Joe stood tall at the conclusion of a Six-Man Tag Team Match, taking WWE Champion Kofi Kingston out with the Coquina Clutch to win the battle against The New Day alongside The Viking Raiders.

"As the championship showdown at Extreme Rules draws closer, can Kofi Kingston bounce back, or has Joe gained the upper hand?"

Can Bayley overcome Bliss and her ally?

After the defeat at Stomping Grounds, Alexa Bliss landed another opportunity for the title at Extreme Rules after Nikki Cross defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to earn her best friend another opportunity. So, Bayley may be fighting against the numbers. However that could soon change.

Although, Bliss and Cross have maintained a good level of friendship, there were signs that the alliance may break soon. So, there is every chance Cross could cost her best friend Bliss the title or she could also get herself into contention for the title as she has impressed with wins recently.

With Cross ready to help her friend claim a title at any cost, is Bayley ready for another round with The Goddess? Or will Nikki turn against Bliss and get her own shot at gold? Or will Carmella help Bayley?

Will New Day get a shot at Bryan & Rowan’s tag titles?

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan defended their titles against the Heavy Machinery at Stomping Grounds, but since then Bryan has lost two matches in a row.

Bryan was pinned by New Day members Big E & Xavier Woods in an Eight-Man Elimination Tag Team Match on Raw and then the pair of Woods & Big E defeated Bryan & Rowan in tag team match last week on Smackdown to give them a very good chance for the title opportunity.

Now, have The New Day re-established themselves as a threat to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles? Or will Bryan & Rowan keeping ignoring challenges like they have done in the past?

Can Ember Moon evade the torments of Rose and Deville?

After weeks of torment, Ember Moon finally thought she had her chance at payback last week when she squared off with Sonya Deville, but a timely distraction from Mandy Rose gave Deville the opening to ram Moon face-first into the ring post and pick up the win.

This is set to continue until Ember gets help from somebody as the numbers are against her. Will anyone from the Women's division help her?

Will The War Goddess still be out for retribution, or have Rose & Deville taught Moon a lesson? Can Ember get company to even the numbers? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Reigns-Taker and Shane-Drew feud

Last week on Raw, Undertaker made a sudden return much to the dislike of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, who were busy assaulting Roman Reigns, who was all by himself. And the Deadman saved Reigns from the two-on-one assault to set up dream tag team with The Big Dog.

After the Undertaker interfered during the segment, a tag team match between the team of Taker & Reigns and the team of Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre was announced for Extreme Rules. Since, that very night of Raw, Shane has been irate on Smackdown.

And with Undertaker delivering a statement last night on Raw, we expect Shane and Drew respond tonight on Smackdown. Will Taker make his presence felt for two nights in a row? Or will Shane and Drew hunt down Reigns?

Miz-Elias rivalry, IC Title and rest of the roster

The Miz and Elias have built bad blood for the past few weeks. So, expect their rivalry to continue until they get proper culmination. Plus, the Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor has not made a single appearance on Smackdown since his title defence at Super Showdown. However, there is talk that he could return to defend his title against either one of Andrade or Randy Orton soon.

Also on the show, the 24/7 title chase will go as Drake Maverick defeated R-Truth to gain the title. So, he will have to watch his back. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Lana, Aliester Black and more could be involved in some capacity during the must see show.