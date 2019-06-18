WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 18, 2019

Bengaluru, June 18: After a successful episode of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, WWE will hope to continue the momentum as they head to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California to host the Stomping Grounds go-home show of Smackdown Live.

Like on Raw, we will see the Blue brand get one final chance to add build up to this weekend's pay-per-view, which is set to take place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday (June 23).

With just five days left for the event, WWE will look to boost the viewership as it has turned out to be a stale build up till now with dull or repetitive storylines and matchups.

Most of the matches, especially the prime title contests which are rematches from the last pay-per-view, Super ShowDown and that has led to the decline in fan interest and TV ratings ahead of the weekend's event.

But, on last night's Raw we saw something fresh in terms of matches as well as storylines. So, we expect Smackdown also to deliver something close to that with the help of the Wild Card Rule.

Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1HD will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (June 19) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat as always will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

Advertised for tonight is a one-on-one match between WWE Champion's pal and his Stomping Grounds opponent, while a Moment of Bliss is set for its second show on Smackdown with the Blue brand women's champion being invited as the guest.

Meanwhile, a couple of fall-outs from last night's Raw also have been announced for tonight's show, where the 24/7 champion will look to continue on his mission to escape from his chasers. All this and more will take happen tonight on a must-see show.

Here is what's in store for Smackdown in Ontario:

Alexa hosts Bayley on “A Moment of Bliss” Alexa Bliss is set to host the second "A Moment of Bliss" on Smackdown with the Blue brand's Women's Champion Bayley, who also happens to be her opponent at WWE Stomping Grounds as the guest of the show. Bliss is known to play mind games and she will do nothing different when she come face-to-face with Bayley tonight. Plus, the pair also collided last night on Raw, when Bayley cost Bliss and Nikki Cross a match against the IIconics. So, it is expected to turn sour when the two are in the ring at the same time. With so much on the line next Sunday, will tensions overflow between The Hugger and The Goddess? And will Bliss' new BFF Nikki Cross factor into the proceedings? Find out when "A Moment of Bliss" loaded with combustible elements takes place tonight. Woods meets Ziggler one-on-one Dolph Ziggler gets his second WWE Title opportunity against Kofi Kingston inside the confines of a Steel Cage at WWE Stomping Grounds. But before that, Kofi's pal Xavier Woods will look to get a crack at The Showoff to stop any momentum. Woods and Ziggler have mixed it up numerous times since Ziggler's return last month, including a chaotic brawl on Raw that saw the two Wild Cards battle all over the arena. Woods, of course, ultimately played a vital role in the WWE Title Match at WWE Super ShowDown, which led to Dolph petitioning for a Steel Cage rematch at WWE Stomping Grounds. With Woods and Big E also booked in a match at Stomping Grounds, expect the heel duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to be lurking to get the better of their opponents who gained momentum on Raw. Will Xavier retribution against Ziggler? Or will The Showoff make the ultimate statement to Kingston by downing his friend? Or will the contest turn Chaotic and lead into a tag team match? How will Shane and McIntyre respond to Reigns' attack? Last night on Raw, Drew McIntyre targeted Roman Reigns' family in a war of words, just days before their battle at WWE Stomping Grounds. And has expected it inflicted rage. The irate Reigns chased down McIntyre and slammed him through a table, then went after Shane-O-Mac, who ran into the arena. The Best in the World thought he had escaped from Reigns, but the Big Dog blindsided McMahon with a Superman Punch and Spear. Will there be any fallout from this wild throwdown just five nights before Reigns and McIntyre square off at Stomping Grounds? Will Shane-O-Mac punish Reigns? Find out tonight on Smackdown. Will the tag team challenge be accepted? The Heavy Machinery issued a challenge for the tag team titles a few weeks ago. However, Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan ignored and walked away. In fact the tandem champs instead of giving them a title opportunity, have opted to mock the duo, saying that they won't be receiving a title match because Otis is "extraterrestrial." Heavy Machinery sent a message to the champions last week by demolishing the Yolo County Tag Team Champions, but will they get a chance at the blue brand's tag team titles sometime soon? Will Bryan have other ideas after going to Raw as a Wild Card last night? Can R-Truth continue to hold on to the 24/7 Championship? After Jinder Mahal had packed R-Truth in a case last week on Smackdown, the container with the 24/7 champion made it to Los Angeles for Raw last night, and a disguised Truth and Carmella attempted to watch the red brand from the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, several Superstars saw right through their costumes, and the chase was on. The 24/7 Champion scrambled under the ring, where he ran into Titus O'Neil, and eventually escaped with the title still in his grasp. Will Truth make it through tonight with his coveted title? Or will Jinder finally get his man and the title? Randy Orton's next feud and rest of the roster Last week, Randy Orton took to social media to tease of two potential feuds for him. First up, he put himself in front of the queue to challenge Aleister Black, who has been on the look out for new competition. The Viper later continued by warning Finn Balor that he will come for the Intercontinental title. However, he wasn't seen last week on the show. So, expect either one of the feuds to start tonight or next week on Smackdown. Meanwhile, Smackdown is also expected to be graced by the likes of Elias, Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Lana, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Many Rose, Sonia Deville, Ember Moon and some superstars from Raw.