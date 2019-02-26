WWE Smackdown Live preview and scheddule: February 26, 2019

Bryan and Kingston to make it official for Fastlane

Kofi Kingston's journey to a one-on-one match for the WWE Championship has been a long and circuitous one in his 11 year career. So, WWE has announced that the pair will officially sign their championship match contract tonight. Will we see a interruption or will a brawl break during this segment to set up a match? Find out tonight on Smackdown Live.

Johnny Gargano goes up against Cesaro

NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been on a roll in the main roster. The pair were able to make a major statement when they defeated The Bar last week in their debut on Smackdown. Now, the duo will get a chance to double down on their emphatic victory when Gargano squares off against Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg will surely look to avenge last week's loss. And with Sheamus and Ciampa in their partners' respective corners it's safe to assume that the playing field will be level. So, all eyes will be on Gargano and if he could pull off another monumental victory on the main roster.

Aleister Black & Ricochet meet Nakamura & Rusev

Like Ciampa and Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet have also impressed mightily so far in singles competition on Raw and Smackdown over the last few weeks, but the WWE Universe will now find out how they fare as a team when they unite to take on newly formed team of Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev.

Ricochet & Aleister Black have teamed up on a few occasions, most recently during NXT's Halftime Heat, while Nakamura & Rusev came together several weeks ago out of mutual disdain for new United States Champion R-Truth. Will the pair remain on the same page and prove to be the first real roadblock for The One and Only and The Dutch Destroyer? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

The number of teams arriving on both the brands seem to suggest a future tag team tournament of sorts. So, more will be known in the coming days as to how the creative will handle this.

Will Asuka bounce back after her loss to Mandy Rose?

After three weeks away from TV, Asuka returned to the Blue brand last week. The Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka announced that she was ready for a new challenge, and got one in the form of Mandy Rose. The Golden Goddess stepped up and offered to show The Empress of Tomorrow how to make sure the spotlight stays on her with a win.

Rose faked an eye injury to throw off Asuka to hand a rare loss to the champion's record. So, Asuka will look for revenge tonight on Smackdown. Plus, there is a possibility of a title match also being announced for Fastlane featuring the pair.

SD Tag Team titles to be defended in Fastlane

The Usos got the better of the World's best tag team of Shane McMahon and the Miz in Elimination Chamber to claim the tag team gold. But, on the following edition of Smackdown, Shane McMahon announced a rematch for the titles at Fastlane after his partner issued an apology. So, there is every chance the two teams will be in action to gain momentum heading into the pay-per-view, which is just twelve days away.

Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and rest of the roster

Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton were all part of the Elimination Chamber match and were also part of the six-man tag team match last week. Now since the title match is already booked between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, there is every chance these four men and many others could feud to earn a spot at Wrestlemania.

Apart from them, the usual names like the US Champion R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Shelton Benjamin and few new faces could be involved in some capacity. Meanwhile, the likes of Naomi, Carmella, the IIconics and the other women on the SD roster could all be involved in some capacity as well. Plus, like on Raw we could see a few surprises and of course the involvement of the McMahon family, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.