WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 3, 2018

Kane's return has definitely made the tag team division, the talking point on the Tuesday night's show right now. Tonight’s show will build on that storyline and we also expect the male and female champion to return to the show after a week’s hiatus.

Plus, an inter-gender match has been scheduled on Smackdown where the Empress of Tomorrow will make a return to the show hosted by the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The live telecast of Smackdown Live in India will be available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (July 4) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM on the same network.

The tag team division of Smackdown Live is literally on fire after a long time. The Bludgeon Brothers have finally received worthy opponents for their title now. They deserved a strong team to challenge them for the tag titles. Kane and Daniel Bryan aka Team Hell No will definitely be able to deliver the same as the storyline progresses tonight as Smackdown has announced them to be present, live on the show tonight.

Rusev has picked up successive wins recently and this has definitely raised the confidence level for him. It will be interesting to see how AJ Styles counters this after he returns tonight. The Bulgarian Brute will be a big challenge for the current champion compared to his other rivalries.

Tonight, the 'face that runs the place' is likely to showcase some of his own tactics to make a statement. Meanwhile, a match has already been made official for tonight’s episode, in which AJ Styles will take on Rusev’s partner-in-crime, Aiden English.

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current rival to Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship. He was not present on last week’s Smackdown for an undisclosed reason and led to cancellation of the title match that was on last week's scheduled match card. This indicates that these two will fight it out at the Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, Hardy will continue with his United States Open Challenge.

The Smackdown women’s champion Carmella will also return to the show to support, James Ellsworth. He will take on Asuka in a singles contest in an inter-gender matchup. These kinds of matches are always fun to watch. Especially, Ellsworth can make this match hilarious with his crazy antics. But in the end, Asuka will pick up the win to make a bold statement to the champion.

Plus, The New Day will feature in a face-off for the First Annual Third of July Pancake Eating Contest. Also, Becky Lynch will continue her rivalry against the IIconics and will feature in a match against Peyton Royce.