WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: April 16, 2019

Here are the highlights from what happened on Smackdown hosted by the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

Kevin Owens opened Smackdown Live with an edition of KO Show in which the New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods featured as special guests. The duo informed the WWE Universe that the third wheel of New Day, Big E missed the show as he was recovering from an injury. So Owens proposed that he would replace Big E under the name Big O to which Kofi and Woods agreed.

Next up, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor was revealed as the first import from Raw to Smackdown Live. He competed in his first match against Ali in a non-title capacity. Ali was in control of the match with a suicidal dive and countered a Sling Blade with a superkick. But he missed a 450-splash after which Balor connected with the Coup De Grace for the victory.

Charlotte Flair returned to Smackdown Live by competing in a match against Carmella who was in early control after a Bronco Buster. But Charlotte delivered a big boot to come back into the match and followed that with a moonsault. Carmella hit a superkick but got caught to a Dragon Screw. Flair locked in Figure Eight on the injured leg of Carmella to get the submission win.

Once the match ended, Lars Sullivan entered the ring to confront a fallen Carmella. R-Truth ran out to save her and delivered a corkscrew forearm which had no effect on the big man. Sullivan hit a Freak Accident on Truth and toyed with him for sometime before planting him with a Running Powerbomb.

Later, Becky Lynch was out next on Smackdown to cut a champion's promo and was interrupted by Ember Moon. Bayley also joined her as the new members of the show. They both demanded for a title opportunity until The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville interrupted. Paige also showed up on the ramp to introduce the new tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

This set up an eight-woman tag team match with the lineup of Bayley, Ember Moon, Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille. Asuka caught Royce with a released German Suplex followed by a Shining Wizard. She connected with an Inverted DDT to which Sane dropped an InSane Elbow for the win.

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens vs. Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro was the Smackdown main event in a six-man tag team match. The closing moments saw Kofi connect with an SOS to which Cesaro countered with a swing followed by a Sharpshooter. Owens broke the submission attempt as Cesaro tagged Rusev who digested a Stunner from Owens for the pinfall loss.

In the final segment, Vince McMahon made his way to Smackdown Live to reveal the biggest acquisition of the show. Elias was introduced by The Boss who tried to serenade the Montreal crowd only to eat a Superman Punch by Roman Reigns! Another one followed for Vince McMahon as the Big Dog announced, “I don’t care what he says…Smackdown Live is my yard now!” The show ended with Reigns tearing Elias into half with a huge spear.