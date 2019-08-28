WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: August 27, 2019

Plus, the final two matches of King of the Ring tournament's first-round matches also took place on the show which took place at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Smackdown opened wth the news that Kofi Kingston will face Randy Orton for the WWE title at Clash of Champions. The champion soon appeared to the ring to cut a promo on Orton's heel tactics. The Viper interrupted him by showing up on the tron and informing that he may pay a visit to Kofi's family who were at the same hotel as him. Kofi quickly ran backstage and attacked Orton to start a brawl. Orton caught him with a DDT on the Gorilla Position to stand tall and ended the segment.

King of the Ring First Round Match took place next on Smackdown with Ali taking on Buddy Murphy. The former Cruiserweight Champion took control after a big kick followed by a powerbomb from the top rope. Buddy held control with a knee and a Brainbuster for another close pin fall. Ali came back with a tornado DDT while Murphy draped over the second rope and hung on the ropes. In the end, Ali delivered the 450-splash to get the pinfall win.

We saw visuals of how Sami Zayn and the WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura attacked The Miz, last week. Miz appeared to the ring to have a match against Sami Zayn, but the match never happened as the latter one started delivering an annoying promo. This distracted Miz as Nakamura pounced on him from the back, again. Nakamura put down The Miz with two back to back Kinshasa finishing maneuvers and posed with Zayn to end the segment.

Lacey Evans made her in-ring return in a match against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title contest. Evans scooped Bayley out of nowhere for a slam in the middle of the ring. Bayley fired back with a clothesline when Charlotte Flair appeared on the ramp. Bayley managed to connect with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex but Evans got her hand on the bottom rope right before the 3rd count. Bayley delivered the finisher for a second time before a Elbow Drop to get the win.

Randy Orton vs. one-half of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Big E was the next matchup on the show. E toyed with Orton by launching him into the ring post, announce table and the barriers on multiple occasions. Orton tried to come back raking his eye but E maintained control with a clothesline. He followed up with three belly-to-belly suplexes after which The Revival ran out to the ring to distract him. Orton took advantage and nailed him with an RKO for the win.

WWE 24/7 Champion Elias appeared on Smackdown to insult the audience as Kevin Owens interrupted him and hit a Stunner, with huge pop from the fans. R-Truth tried to pin Elias, right away but Drake Maverick pulled him out of the ring. He pinned Elias to win the WWE 24/7 Championship and ran away with it.

The final King of the Ring First Round Match happened next on Smackdown between Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Benjamin started the match with a big slam followed by a clothesline. He was in full control of the match after slamming Gable into the barricade. But Gable soon landed on his feet from a moonsault and rolled up Benjamin to get the win and advanced to the quarterfinal of KOTR tourney.

We were about to receive an apology from Roman Reigns to Daniel Bryan in the main event segment of Smackdown. Instead, Reigns showed us some footage which focussed on a man wearing a hood and the was none other than Rowan who committed the mystery attack. Bryan got furious after seeing this and slapped across Rowan's face for multiple times. He tried to convince Reigns by stating he knew nothing about these attacks. The Big Dog caught him with a spear and made his exit to close the episode.