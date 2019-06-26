WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: June 25, 2019

Plus, we also saw Shane McMahon attack The Miz as part of a fallout from the Undertaker-return on Monday Night Raw. Meanwhile, two title matches were also announced during the show hosted at the Moda Center in Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Here are the results from Smackdown in Oregon:

A backstage vignette featuring an angry Shane McMahon opened Smackdown as he warned the roster members. Back in the ring, Kofi Kingston informed us that at Extreme Rules he will defend the WWE title against Samoa Joe. Dolph Ziggler interrupted him to say that he will take on Kofi in 2-out-of-3 Falls match later on the show. And he said that if he wins, he should be added to the PPV match to make it a triple threat contest.

A non-title match took place as Xavier Woods and Big E took on the Smackdown tag team champions, Daniel Bryan and Rowan. E hit his pendant belly-to-belly overhead suplexes followed by a belly-to-belly side suplex. But Bryan put his knees up at the very last moment and had the LeBelle submission locked in. But E came back with a Uranage and tagged in Woods, who connected with the Midnight Hour to pick up the win. After the match, Owens and Zayn ran out to attack The New Day but Heavy Machinery also came out to save Woods and Big E.

This set up an impromptu eight-man tag team match where The New Day and Heavy Machinery teamed up against Daniel Bryan, Rowan, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Otis entertained the crowd with his fun antics before he hit Zayn with a spinning scoop slam and avalanched him on two occasions. He later connected with the Caterpillar and tagged in Tucker, who hit the Compactor to pick up the victory.

The Miz competed against Elias in a 2-out-of-3 falls Match with the stipulation if he beats Elias, he’ll face Shane McMahon. The first pinfall went in favor of Elias who countered a springboard move from the Miz and converted it into a Drift Away. Shane McMahon attacked The Miz as the match progressed to hand the second fall to The Miz via disqualification. An irate Shane hit The Miz with a spear as the match continued. Elias dropped a top rope elbow on Miz to get the third pinfall and win the match. Shane hit Miz with a Coast-To-Coast after the match.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley had a match against Nikki Cross with the stipulation if Cross wins, Alexa Bliss will get a rematch for the title at Extreme Rules. Cross hit a neck breaker for a near fall to which Bayley countered with a swinging backbreaker. She tried for a cross body block but Cross moved away and rolled her up for the victory. So Alexa Bliss as announced will get another shot at the women's title at Extreme Rules.

A bunch of superstars chased R-Truth to try and take away his 24/7 Championship but he managed to escape the scene with Carmella. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville competed in a match against Ember Moon inside the ring. Moon took control of the match after a series of quick moves. An Enziguiri followed by a drop-kick almost earned her the win until Mandy Rose distracted her. Deville planted Moon face-first into the mat to get the win.

Smackdown main event featured a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston with the stipulation if Ziggler wins he gets another title shot at Extreme Rules. Ziggler got caught in a roll-up to suffer the first pinfall. The second one, howeever, went in favour of Ziggler as Kingston could not kick out of a zig-zag which was followed by a superkick.

Kofi came back with a sit-out powerbomb but Ziggler sent him sternum-first into the turnbuckles. But Kofi avoided a superkick and connected with a Trouble in Paradise for the third pinfall and overall victory. So the WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules remains a singles contest between Kofi and Joe.