WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: September 17, 2019

Plus, we also heard from Rowan about his big victory over Roman Reigns and his reunion with Harper on the show which took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The New Day - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Randy Oton & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder was the opening contest of SmackDown Live. Orton hit the ring-draped DDT and tagged in his partners to set up for a Super RKO on Kofi. But Big E sent Orton to the ring post. Kofi then landed the Trouble in Paradise on Dawson to pick up the victory.

After the match, The New Day were in celebration mood until Brock Lesnar's music hit the arena. The Beast Incarnate came out to the stage with Paul Heyman for a pop from the audience. Heyman issued a challenge to Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at the SmackDown Fox premiere on Friday, October 4th. And as a fighting champion, Kofi readily accepted it only to get an F-5 from Lesnar. The Beast will now face Kofi Kingston on the star-studded episode which is just three weeks away.

Later, Erick Rowan goaded about the life-threatening attacks on Roman Reigns in an interview with Michael Cole. He also issued a warning to the SmackDown roster to learn how to respect him.

The next matchup on SmackDown was scheduled as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali, but it didn't take place as Nakamura's partner, Sami Zayn appeared with a mic to remind everyone about The Artist's win over the Miz at Clash of Champions. Suddenly, Nakamura and Sami started double-teaming on Ali. And in the end, Nakamura delivered a Kinshasa on Ali.

Kevin Owens was in attendance on SmackDown even after he was fired by Shane McMahon last week. So McMahon arrived in the ring with some legal papers and a bunch of security guards to keep him away. Owens mentioned that this will be a legitimate lawsuit where he will be reinstated on the show if he wins. He uttered Vince McMahon’s catchphrase, 'You're Fired' on Shane before he left the ring.

Ric Flair was in the house rooting for his daughter Charlotte Flair in the match against Sasha Banks. SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley was at ringside to assist Banks with numerous distractions. Flair took out Banks and Bayley with a top rope Moonsault. She then bridged into the Figure Eight Leglock on Banks until Bayley interfered to disqualify the match. The heel team doubled-up on Flair until Carmella ran out to make the save. Mella delivered a Superkick on Banks whereas Flair landed a big boot on Bayley to stand tall.

Next up, Baron Corbin was out on SmackDown to have his coronation over the King Of The Ring tournament win. He called out the opponent he defeated at the finale, Chad Gable and started mocking him about his height. The angry Gable then attacked Corbin inside the ring. He smashed the KOTR scepter on the back of Corbin and tore down the robes. Lastly, he stomped on the crown. Corbin nearly started crying as all the KOTR momentos were destroyed.

Heavy Machinery vs. The B Team was the next matchup on SmackDown where Dallas and Axel had the early control. Tucker hit a big clothesline to come back and made the hot tag on Otis who successfully landed the Caterpillar on Dallas to get massive cheers from the crowd. The Compactor followed next as Heavy Machinery picked up a comprehensive win.

Daniel Bryan was out to cut a promo in the main event segment of SmackDown Live as Rowan confronted him in the ring. Harper attacked Bryan from the back as the heel duo started double-teaming on Bryan until Roman Reigns' music hit. The Big Dog came out to deliver a Superman Punch on Rowan and a big right-hand on Harper. He, then delivered the Drive-By on Rowan only to digest a big boot from Harper. Harper and Rowan delivered a powerbomb to Reigns on the ring post before sending him through the barricade wall. They put Bryan through the announce table with a double-chokeslam to end the episode.