WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: March 19, 2019

Here's how all these segments went down on Smackdown hosted by the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana:

The Miz opened this week's Smackdown Live and started with a promo on how Shane McMahon stabbed him in the back at Fastlane. He then spoke about how it's been being a heel for the past decade by sacrificing all the relationships and added Shane was his first friend who meant so much to him. He concluded by stating that Shane made a huge mistake when he hit the A-Lister and his father from the back. So he said an ass-whopping will come Shane's way at Wrestlemania.

Next up, WWE women’s tag team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks appeared on Smackdown to take on The IIconics who were glad to see the champs on the blue brand. Sasha and Bayley double-teamed on the heels to take early control in the match. Lacey Evans music hit the arena to distract the champions. Kay tripped Sasha while Royce rolled up Bayley to pick up the win.

Later on Smackdown, Rey Mysterio brought his son Dominic to the ring to deliver some breaking news. Mysterio stated that had pinned Samoa Joe last week and hence he will face Joe for the United States championship at Wrestlemania. Dominic had some inspiring words for his dad saying he has overcome the bullies, his entire life. And added that it should continue at Wrestlemania 35 asa well to end the segment.

Next up, The Kevin Owens Show returned to Smackdown Live with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as the special guests. Owens had some strong words for both the women and led to a fight between the pair. Flair gained an advantage after a spear on Becky. The two continued to fight as the officials ran out to separate them.

Daniel Bryan was out next to cut a promo on the Gauntlet match. He spoke on why Kofi Kingston does not deserve an opportunity for the title match. New Day's music hit to interrupt him as the Gauntlet got underway. Sheamus started the match with Kofi Kingston. Cesaro's distraction allowed Sheamus to lock in the Clover Leaf. Kofi came out of that, ducked a Brogue Kick and landed the Trouble in Paradise to eliminate Sheamus.

Cesaro was next to get eliminated. He was in early control of the match locking in the Boston Crab and converted it into a Walls of Jerico. Kofi Kingston got out of it and connected the SOS successfully to get the pinfall win.

Rowan was out next who got himself eliminated via disqualification. The fight went outside the ring and thats when the big man hit Kofi with a Steel Chair to force the referee to call for the bell. Rowan threw Kofi into the announce table before he left.

Samoa Joe was the fourth opponent for Kofi Kingston in this Gauntlet match and he started with the Coquina Clutch. Kofi got out of the hold and reversed into a Muscle Buster to earn the pinfall win.

Randy Orton was the last challenger for Kofi and the Viper took full advantage of his weary opponent. He attempted an RKO after his signature DDT but Kofi rolled him to get the pinfall to win the Gauntlet match to earn the title shot at Wrestlemania.

However, Vince McMahon was unhappy with this result and announced that Kofi Kingston will have to beat Daniel Bryan to earn his Wrestlemania ticket. Bryan overcame an SOS from Kofi and hit the Running Knee successfully to win the match. Kofi ended yet another week without the WWE title match at Wrestlemania as the show came to an end.