WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: November 7, 2017

New Delhi, Nov 8: A big WWE Championship match was confirmed to hype up this edition of Smackdown Live.

The tag team titles were also on the line that suggested that the lineups for the Survivor Series PPV might get changed, as well. Here's what happened on the show from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The show kicked off with Shane McMahon who received a big pop from the Manchester crowd.

He plugged in the upcoming Survivor Series PPV and vowed to make Monday Night Raw the B-show, going forward. The New Day was also present in the ring to accompany the commissioner after they invaded the flagship show, last night.



Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupted the segment complaining about not getting the chance at the PPV. A heated confrontation set up a singles match between Sami and Kofi on the spot. Despite Owens trying to interfere in the match, Kofi connected with his finishing move to pick up the singles win.

Randy Orton and Rusev squared off in a match with an added stipulation that if Rusev wins he will be determined as the fifth member of Team Smackdown. He was on the verge of a win with two back to back superkicks. But, Orton kicked out of it and delivered an RKO to pick up the win.

In a backstage segment, James Ellsworth had a confrontation with Becky Lynch before the inter-gender match. The entire women's division was standing behind them as Carmella went on to have a heated confrontation with Becky on behalf of Ellsworth.

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Lana and Tamina Snuka surrounded the ring while the interesting match between Becky and Ellsworth took place. The Irish lady picked up the win making the chinless man tap out. Carmella delivered a superkick on his own partner after the match to leave him high and dry.

The tag team championship match took place between The Usos and the team of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. The challengers were quick to work on the legs of Jey Uso to give him an injury. Jey never recovered from that and the contest got disqualified.





The main event of Smackdown witnessed the WWE Championship match between AJ Styled and Jinder Mahal. Both the men delivered an A-star match with the crowd fully involved in it. In the end, the phenomenal forearm was hit by Styles to pin Jinder. Styles closed the show by celebrating the newly won WWE Championship.