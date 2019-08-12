WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights & More

The match card was stacked as multiple champions from both Raw and Smackdown defended their titles on the show. Plus, a couple of Hall of Famers returned to in-ring competition to make the show a must-see for the pro-wrestling fans.

Check out results from the biggest party of the summer:

Summerslam kick-off show results:

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak

Lorcan's effort to win the title came to an end when the referee turned his back and Gulak took a cheap shot to his throat. A Cyclone Crash followed to help Gulak retain the title.

Buddy Murphy vs. Apollo Crews

The impromptu matchup at Summerslam kick-off was ruined when Rowan ran down to the ring and attacked Murphy. The big man punished Murphy as he revealed Rowan's name to Roman Reigns as the alleged attacker. He powerbombed Murphy into the ring post before he left the scene.

Elias appeared at the Summerslam kick-off to blast the Toronto crowd with harsh words until WWE Hall of Famer Edge's music hit the arena. The legendary superstar hit his pendant spear on Elias to a huge pop from the crowd.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

The champions had an easy win on Summerslam kick-off as Bliss knocked out Royce with a right hand and pinned her after a Twisted Bliss.

Summerslam main show results:

WWE Raw Women's Title Match: Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Summerslam main show kicked off with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch who received a tremendous cheer from the crowd. Her opponent Natalya received the same from her hometown as well. The back and forth contest received 'this is awesome' chants and Nattie was able to lock in the Sharpshooter on two occasions. Becky got out of it on both the times and countered with the dis-arm-her to force Nattie to tap out.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg

Ziggler took the mic and delivered harsh words on Goldberg before the match went underway. He nailed Goldberg with two back to back Superkicks but the legend kicked out at fthe pinfall attempts. Goldberg came back with a Spear followed by the Jackhammer to have a quick win. Ziggler's harsh words continued even after the match as his opponent nailed him with two more spears.

WWE United States Title Match: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

An injured leg to Ricochet did not put him down from having a solid outing. He dominated the early part with Clotheslines, Drop-kicks and Shooting Star Press until AJ further damaged his legs with a Calf Crusher. Ricochet tried to fight back with his Anaconda Vice submission but AJ countered with Styles Clash to pick up the win.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

The champion hit her pendant elbow drop but failed to earn the pinfall. Ember blocked the Bayley-to-Belly suplex attempt and countered with a huge powerbomb. Bayley kicked out of that and dropped Moon with a huge Bayley-to-Belly from the top rope to pick up the victory.

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Owens will quit WWE if he loses)

Shane tried to have a count-out win by throwing Owens into the barricade, but KO came back and hit a Cannonball. He also nailed Shane with a pop-up powerbomb and then Elias showed up with a chair as bait for disqualification. But Owens cracked it on the back of Elias and kicked on Shane's groin while the referee was not watching. And finally, a Stunner earned him the much-needed win at Summerslam.

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

Trish entered the arena to receive a huge pop from the audience but Flair dominated the early proceedings until she missed a huge powerbomb from the top which Trish turned into a big Hurricarana. The Hall of Famer locked in the Figure Four and followed up with a Chick Kick-Stratusfaction combo. But Flair kicked out and bridged that move into a Figure Eight to pick up the submission win.

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Toronto crowd was irate as the WWE title match was disqualified instantly. Orton caught Kofi with an RKO in the mid-air and stared at the champion's family at ringside. This made Kofi angry as he delivered an assault to the challenger. The referee had to call for the bell as Kofi unloaded with some Kendostick shots and finally hit the Trouble In Paradise. So, this feud is expected to be carried forward for the next few weeks.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Wyatt had an incredible new entrance at Summerslam to impress the crowd. He delivered a Uranage to take control of the match. Balor tried to come back with a Slingblade but missed the Coup De Grace to which Wyatt countered with the Mandible Claw to pick up the win.

WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

The crowd went nuts as Rollins hit the Stomp on Lesnar in the opening moments and tried to steal the win. Lesnar kicked out and slammed Rollins with multiple German Suplexes and F-5. The Kingslayer kicked out of the resultant pin and delivered a huge Frog Splash through the announce table.

Back in the ring, Rollins hit another Frog Splash and nailed Lesnar with The Stomp again for the victory. Summerslam came to an end with Rollins celebrating with the title as the audience gave him a huge pop.