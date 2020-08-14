WWE SummerSlam 2020: A glimpse at 10 glorious moments from the decade

2010 | The 7 on 7 epic showdown

Talk about a Tag team elimination, 2010 saw one epic showdown when The Nexus faced Team WWE in a 7-on-7 elimination tag team match. Before the match started, Daniel Bryan was announced as the seventh member of Team WWE. In the climax of the match, after every other member of Team WWE had been eliminated, Barrett delivered a DDT (any move in which the wrestler has the opponent in a front facelock/inverted headlock, and falls down or backwards to drive the opponent's head into the mat) to Cena onto the concrete floor and scored a near-fall. Cena eliminated Gabriel after Gabriel missed a 450º splash. Cena then eliminated Barrett giving his team the win.

2011 | The Undisputed Champion

While John Cena may say" You can't see me", he definitely did not see this coming. In the RAW main event, John Cena took on CM Punk to determine the undisputed WWE Champion. With Triple H serving as guest referee, Cena executed the 'Attitude Adjustment' for a near-fall. Punk executed his 'Go to Sleep' move to win the title, despite Cena's foot being on the bottom rope. As Punk celebrated his WWE Championship win however, Kevin Nash returned and attacked Punk with a 'Jackknife Powerbomb'. Finally, Alberto Del Rio cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and performed a 'Step Up Enziguiri' on Punk to win the title.

2012 | Triple H accepts an epic challenge request

You remember that episode of 'Old School RAW' where Triple H challenged Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 29? Well we do. Paul Heyman accepted the challenge and declared the match to be a 'No Holds Barred' Match with the added stipulation of Triple H retiring if he lost. With Shawn Michaels announcing that he would stand with Triple H at WrestleMania, SummerSlam 2012 saw Triple H defeat Lesnar after hitting him with his signature 'Sledgehammer' and the 'Pedigree' on the steel steps in the ring.

2013 | Brock Lesnar shows no mercy

We can certainly call this one of WWE's most iconic matches of 2013. This brutal, no disqualification match proved how impressive both men were in the ring. "The Best vs. The Beast" saw 25 minutes of back and forth fighting involving chair shots, submission holds, aerial maneuvers and outside brawling. Even with Punk executing the 'Go to Sleep' move, Lesnar broke the hold by knocking Punk with a chair. While it was Lesnar who won the match, the crowd chanted Punk's name. Alas, sometimes winning the match does not mean winning the crowd.

2014 | Love and Betrayal

Even on SummerSlam, love finds a way. The match with Stephanie McMahon v/s Brie Bella, saw Stephanie dominate the start of the match and countered a suicide-dive attempt by slamming Brie's face into the mat. However, Brie eventually gained the advantage and performed a 'missile-dropkick' on Stephanie for a near-fall. Step in - Triple H to pull the referee out of the ring as Brie applied the 'Yes! Lock', leading to Brie performing a 'baseball slide' on him. Nikki then entered the ring, seemingly to prevent Stephanie from escaping, but instead attacked her sister, turning heel. Stephanie then executed a 'Pedigree' on Brie to win the match.

2015 | A match made in Hell

2015 saw the clash of WWE's most brutal and scary talent. In the main event, Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) faced The Undertaker. During the match, Undertaker attempted a 'Chokeslam' on Lesnar but Lesnar countered the attempt and executed three 'German Suplexes'; Undertaker applied 'Hell's Gate' on Lesnar, who countered the move and put Undertaker in another 'Kimura Lock'. At that time, the timekeeper rang the bell after seeing the Undertaker supposedly indicating submission; since the referee had not seen a submission and never stopped the match, the match continued. Thinking himself the winner, Lesnar released the hold. Whilst the referee argued with the timekeeper, Undertaker surprised Lesnar with a low blow and applied 'Hell's Gate' again.

2016 | The Viper takes a brutal beating

Probably one of the most brutal ways to end SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar won a one-sided encounter against Randy Orton in the main event of the show. 'The Beast' beat Orton to a pulp, opening him up after hitting him with a multitude of elbow shots to the head. A bloodied Orton could not compete further and lost the match by 'KO'. This did not stop Brock Lesnar from continuing to beat Orton even after he had won the match. Crowds were amazed to see Orton standing up and walking back up the ramp and smiling at the camera. The Viper was in his senses and in good spirits, minutes after receiving the worst beating of his life.

2017 | Jinder Mahal's 'Khallas' on Shinsuke Nakamura

They say all is fair in love and war, this holds true in the ring as well. With the crowd in complete support for the 'The King of Strong Style' and mocking the 'Modern Day Maharaja', you would expect some twists your way. In the penultimate match, Jinder Mahal defended the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. In the end, The Singh Brothers interfered, leading to Nakamura performing 'Kinshasas' on both the brothers. As Nakamura was distracted, Mahal took advantage and performed the 'Khallas' on Nakamura to retain the title.

2018 | Roman Reigns ending Lesnar's reign

Brock Lesnar defended the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Before the match began, Braun Strowman stated his intention to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner and remained ringside. As soon as the match began, Reigns surprised Lesnar with three 'Superman 'punches and three 'spears'. Lesnar applied a 'guillotine choke', only for Reigns to counter into a 'spinebuster'. Lesnar then performed a 'F-5' on Strowman, struck Strowman with the briefcase, and threw the briefcase up the stage ramp. In the climax, Lesnar then attacked Strowman with a chair preventing him from cashing in after the match. Reigns then performed another 'spear' on Lesnar to win the title, ending Lesnar's reign at 504 days.

2019 | The Fiend Debuts

If the death-defying blows were not enough, WWE introduced one of its scariest Heels in 2019. After missing nearly, a year of in-ring action, Bray Wyatt returned to the ring in triumphant fashion at SummerSlam, where his new persona 'The Fiend' defeated Finn Balor. Wyatt, who looked to be in the best shape of his career, received an incredible reaction from the crowd in Toronto and made quick work of Balor, finishing him off with his new 'Mandible Claw' finisher.

With Drew McIntyre accepting Randy Orton's challenge on RAW for a title match, Dominik Mysterio's challenge to Seth Rollins and The Fiend's thirst for the Universal Championship - SummerSlam 2020 promises twists and thrills like no other.

# To know more, catch all the action of SummerSlam 2020 on 24th August 2020 at 4:30 AM IST exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.