WWE SummerSlam 2021: John Cena and Goldberg lay down title match challenges

On Sunday (July 18), John Cena made his big WWE return during the 2021 Money In The Bank main event match in which Roman Reigns retained his title after victory over WWE Hall of Famer Edge thanks to interference from Seth Rollins.

Cena simply had a face-off with Reigns as he taunted him with the pendant “you can’t see me!” gesture. And soon after the pay-per-view ended, WWE announced Cena will appear on Raw on Monday (July 19) - the first red brand show with fans in attendance.

The sixteen-time world champion kicked off last night's RAW where he announced that he would be part of SummerSlam 2021 event by challenging Reigns to a title match because Reigns is an a-----e. As a PG show, WWE tried to censor the line, but the Dallas crowd erupted with chants aimed at the Universal Champion.

Cena then proceeded to cut a promo by saying that “this pathetic Roman Reigns Experience” has gone on long enough. And ended with the statement that "this “arrogant, self-absorbed, over-hyped, over-protected, over-exposed gimmick who’s not as over as he says he is, needs to end."

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

The franchise player ended the promo by warning that he will be appearing on Friday’s SmackDown episode on FOX, as he can’t wait to meet The Tribal Chief face-to-face to send him a message. So, Cena vs. Reigns is technically announced for August 21 PPV but it's yet to be confirmed by WWE.

Speaking of SummerSlam 2021, the WWE Championship match picture for the event was also indicated on this week’s Raw after WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made his return to the show.

The post Money In The Bank 2021 edition of RAW saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issue an Open Challenge to the roster just one night after successfully defending his title against Kofi Kingston at the bygone pay-per-view event. Keith Lee, another returnee answered that challenge who received a loud home-state pop from the Dallas crowd.

The returning @RealKeithLee brought the power, but a crushing SPEAR seals the deal for the All Mighty #WWEChampion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Vx0B688H1F — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Lashley dominated his way to another championship win as he stood tall after the match until the music hit and Goldberg came out, making his Raw return. The legendary name marched to the ring to confront Lashley. He then declared that he is next for the All-Mighty Champion. MVP held back Lashley from going into a fight to end the segment.

WWE Raw backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Lashley backstage, but they refused to acknowledge Goldberg’s 'disrespect' to the WWE Champion with a response. So, Goldberg vs. Lashley is yet to be officially announced for August 21.

Goldberg has been away from WWE since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble 2021 in January. He has a WWE contract for two matches, per year that runs through 2022.