WWE SummerSlam 2021: Six reasons why the pay-per-view is a must-watch for fans in India

1. John Cena returns to WWE Main Event after WrestleMania 36

WWE SummerSlam 2021 marks the much-speculated return of John Cena as he aims to grab the WWE Universal Championship belt once again. This will be Cena's 17th World title if he wins it and he will break Ric Flair's record for the most WWE titles.

The electric energy that passes through the crowd when John Cena's theme song plays is unmatched and this night will be a whole different experience as fans will get to see their childhood hero return to the WWE arena once again.

Adding to this thrill, WWE SummerSlam will also see another historical bout between him and the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With Reigns standing at a position where only a few pro wrestlers are right now and Cena trying to take away his limelight, it will be one of the most-awaited fights of this main event.

Reigns will be looking for perfect opportunity to get back at Cena for his word circles back in 2017 by dethroning him as the face of WWE. For Cena, it will be a chance to find out if Reigns is as good as the hype around him. It's everything WWE needs right now and everything that makes pro wrestling so great.

2. Fans back in full throttle

WWE SummerSlam 2021 will also see fans packing the stadium once again after a long haul due to the pandemic. Moreover, the event will be held at Allegiant Stadium at Las Vegas, Nevada with a capacity of 70,000 people, making it huge event for the fans. The crowd connect that was missing from the show for past months will also return. The excitement, shock, loud cheers and boos of the crowd will account for another major highlight of WWE's marquee event.

3. Goldberg’s return on the cards

It is the year of returns for WWE fans. Goldberg will also return to the WWE main event after years of wait. The scenes of his undefeated streak at World Championship Wrestling and wars with Triple H still brings an electrifying energy amongst the fans. With the videos of his returning and challenging ‘The All-Mighty' Bobby Lashley gaining huge views, it will be a class experience for all WWE fans as he takes on Lashley for the WWE Championship belt.

4. Sasha Banks for the title

After being defeated by ‘The EST of WWE' Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks will look to get back at her by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship title at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam.

After being chosen for the first ever women's match to headline WrestleMania in history, the two will be back with another historic fight in the WWE SummerSlam 2021. With brilliant athleticism of Belair pitted against the smooth technical wrestling ability of Banks, fans will surely be hooked for this duel. It will be interesting to watch Bianca defending her title against ‘The Boss' Sasha.

5. The Architect vs Rated R Superstar

A rivalry that's seven years in the making, ‘The Architect' Seth Rollins could not finish the ‘Rated-R Superstar' Edge in 2014 but came back for revenge at Money In the Bank 2021 where he cost Edge the chance to become Universal Champion by interfering in his match with Roman Reigns.

Edge is now furious and hell bent on seeking his own revenge with Seth. Edge has a motive to prove that he can still be the top draw in WWE while Seth will want to show that the time of the ‘Rated-R Superstar' is done in WWE. This will be quite an explosive matchup between two superstars and sure to blow the roof off by getting fans into a frenzy.

6. Modern Day Maharaja vs The Scottish Warrior

The ‘Modern Day Maharaja' Jinder Mahal and ‘The Scottish Warrior' Drew McIntyre were erstwhile close buddies and together in the group 3MB. Things came to a head when Jinder Mahal demanded his rightful opportunity over Drew McIntyre in the WWE arena.

Along with his Indian cohorts Shanky and Veer, Jinder has made life a living hell for Drew over the past month. Both will get a stage to prove their superiority at WWE SummerSlam 2021. This will be Jinder's first match on a PPV card in almost two and half years!