WWE superstar Alexa Bliss hits back at critics and praises Ronda Rousey

Plus, the 'five feet of fury' had to deal with an eating disorder before she came to the WWE and this made the task even tougher for her. When she joined the NXT brand, the four horsewomen used to rule the division. Even now they are considered as the benchmark wrestlers. But then came Alexa Bliss who became the longest reigning women's champion since the brand split.

She had a combined reign of 475 days which is longer than anybody in the locker room and longer than any male superstar in the WWE. This happened at a time when names like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Asuka were in their prime. She held the WWE Raw women's title for the most of 2017 except for one short reign of Sasha.

These statistics show how much the WWE officials value this woman. However, she had to deal with a lot of criticisms despite her accolades for being a five-time women's champion. Wrestling pundits rate her rivals way more than her when it comes to wrestling skills.

Little Miss Bliss had a fitting reply to it saying that her job is to do better as a heel. Being a villain does not demand to showcase her in-ring talent but to create hate from the crowd. She does it with ease every single time. So, here are her comments from the interview from Cheap Seats Podcast (courtesy wrestlinginc.com)

"Now, when I become a good guy, are people going to see a brand new skill set from me? Absolutely. Right now, my job isn't to wow the crowd with my in-ring ability, my job is to be hated, which is what I love to do. My job is to be hated because people get that much madder when I win a title because they talk about me not being able to wrestle in the ring---I can, but I am choosing not to, and the fact that when I win and they are getting angry that only means that I am doing my job that much more."

WWE officials are well aware of her good work and have given her the opportunity to headline Summerslam. A very few have had the chance to step foot into the ring with Ronda Rousey. Alexa Bliss will be the one among them when she will defend the women's title at the upcoming PPV.

She was asked to give her opinion about Ronda Rousey's work ethics in the WWE. Bliss said that the former UFC champ has impressed from the day she appeared in the company at the women's Royal Rumble. She also added that there is no doubt that she owns the squared circle now. Here are further comments from the current champion,

"I am absolutely impressed. She does really well at her facial expressions, which I appreciate because I am really big on facial expressions. It is really easy to appreciate the fact that you know she has been hit before, and you know that pain, you have that emotional connection to her one way or another when you watch her perform."