WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair takes special dance lesson from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan - Watch

Varun, a well know WWE fan, caught up with Charlotte to get her 'Bollywood ready' and chat candidly about their fitness routines and his love for the sport.

The exciting afternoon kicked off with Varun and Charlotte discussing all things WWE, including Varun's favourite WWE Superstars of all time, including Charlotte Flair's father - the legendary Ric Flair. He reminisced his favourite WWE moments growing up and had a complete fanboy moment interacting with Charlotte.

Varun also led Charlotte through the basics of yoga, demonstrating and teaching her how to perform the 'Surya Namaskar' and engaged in a fun showdown of who could hold a plank longer as they discussed how they stay fit and how they like to spend their days off.

Not quite salsa lessons instead learning some Bollywood dance moves .. thank you @Varun_dvn getting me Bollywood ready! 👸🏼 #Mumbai #India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XdSXK9XKaH — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 15, 2019

Charlotte then expressed how she finds Bollywood songs extremely catch and Varun did not miss the opportunity of shaking a leg with the 'Queen of WWE' in person, teaching her some iconic Bollywood moves to popular tracks.

Thank you for today! I would not call that dancing but I tried 😉 see you at mania 🤟🏻 https://t.co/tHZ4iKuDBX — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 15, 2019

Varun ended the splendid afternoon by confessing his lifelong dream of watching WrestleMania Live in the US to which Charlotte happily extended an invitation and asked Varun to come to witness her winning a match. Will we see the duo back in action at WrestleMania 36? Will we get to see Charlotte Flair in a Bollywood movie sometime soon? Stay tuned to find out more.