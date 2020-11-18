WWE Survivor Series 2020: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Where to Watch

The 34th edition of Survivor Series will feature the traditional matches and will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's WWE debut.

While the event will feature no title matches, all the champions from both the brands will go head-to-head on the tight along with the traditional elimination tag team matches from both the men's and women's roster.

The champions from Raw will face the champions from SmackDown for brand supremacy. Plus, five members from each brand will lock horns in two traditional Survivor Series elimiation match up.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Survivor Series 2020:

When and where is WWE Survivor Series 2020 taking place?

The event takes place on Sunday (November 22) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and will feature WWE's virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (November 23) in India.

What time does WWE Survivor Series 2020 start?

The event starts with the kick off show at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Sunday, November 22) | 3.30 AM IST (Monday, November 23). The main show, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Sunday, November 22) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Monday, November 23).

Where to watch WWE Survivor Series 2020?

You can watch Survivor Series 2020 on TV on Monday 23rd November 2020 at 5:30 AM IST exclusively on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) Channels.

How to stream WWE Survivor Series 2020?

Survivor Series 2020 will be available via WWE Network and can be streamed in India, also using Sony LIV premium subscription.

WWE Survivor Series 2020 Match Card

5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and TBD)

5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and two members TBD)

Champion vs. Champion non-title singles match: United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Champions vs. Champions non-title tag team match: Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Champion vs. Champion non-title singles match: Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Champion vs. Champion non-title singles match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman)