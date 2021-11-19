WWE Survivor Series 2021: The Undertaker and new Smackdown team member announced

The Phenome will make an appearance on Sunday’s special episode to preview the upcoming Survivor Series and the legacy of the pay-per-view. The legendary superstar started his career in the WWE in the 1990 edition of the event who also concluded his three-decade-long stint, last year at the same PPV via the Final Farewell segment.

WWE fans have been asked to drop their questions to The Undertaker via Twitter with the #AskTheBump hashtag. They can also raise queries to Liv Morgan and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos who’d join Taker and The Bump hosts for Sunday’s special Survivor Series preview show, which begins at 3 pm ET.

We'll be joined by @undertaker THIS SUNDAY at 3pm ET on a special #SurvivorSeries preview edition of @WWETheBump!



Got a question you've always wanted to ask? Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and we might just ask The Deadman on #WWETheBump. pic.twitter.com/VHdG1tb5z5 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 18, 2021

The programming schedule for the Survivor Series 2021 night on Peacock and the WWE Network has been confirmed and it’s given below:

* La Previa: Survivor Series 2021 Preview Show

* The Ultimate Survivor Series Discussion Show

* WWE’s The Bump – 2pm ET

* Survivor Series 2021 Kickoff Pre-Show – 7pm ET

* Survivor Series 2021 Pay-Per-View – 8pm ET

In more announcements around the PPV, Toni Storm has been named to be a part of Team SmackDown at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Sonya Deville pulled the fifth member of Team Blue, Aliyah from the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, last Friday night during SmackDown on FOX broadcast, after Aliyah picked up her maiden main roster win.

Deville then took to Twitter, a few hours ago to announce Storm as her replacement.

“With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching, I want to ensure each brand is represented by the best and brightest Superstars. Therefore, it’s my pleasure to announce that TONI STORM will be the fifth and final member of the #Smackdown Women’s team. Congrats and good luck on Sunday!”

It should be noted that Toni Storm was mostly kept off Smackdown programming since her debut on the main roster in July. Then she showed up last week and requested an opportunity to the Smackdown Women’s Title held by Charlotte Flair.

The proposition was obviously denied by The Queen but it appears WWE Official Sonya Deville has allowed an indirect opportunity to Toni Storm. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion now has to perform well and lead her team to victory at the PPV event in order to get that title shot.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view will take place Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The updated card for the event goes as follows:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura