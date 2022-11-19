WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Main Event match confirmed on Smackdown

The Men's WarGames match will see The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) going up against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

In the opening segment of this week's Smackdown, "The Honorary Brute" Drew McIntyre agreed to join Sheamus and his buddies in the WarGames bout. It came a week after he saved Brawling Brutes from a beatdown from The Bloodline.

Then in the main event segment of Smackdown, Butch defeated Sami Zayn in a Smackdown World Cup match after which a brawl ensued between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.

With Roman Reigns arriving at the ring, The Bloodline got the upperhand but out came Owens to neutralize things. Not only the returnee was declared to be the fifth member of Team Brutes but he also downed Reigns with a Stunner.

Smackdown went off the air with Brawling Brutes, Owens, and McIntyre celebrating in the ring. After this, WWE has also officially released the match poster for the Men's WarGames matchup.

Following what transpired last night, it appears that the reports of Kevin Owens dealing with an injury to keep him out of Survivor Series PLE were untrue.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that he has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain during a live event, this past weekend. But Owens is indeed medically cleared to compete.

Apart from the confirmation of the WarGames Matchup, WWE has announced The Usos vs. Sheamus and McIntyre in a WarGames Advantage Match.

Whichever team loses this match during the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series will have to enter the WarGames structure, first.

Another match for the upcoming event was indicated at Smackdown after Bray Wyatt and LA Knight had a couple of confrontations. After digesting a headbutt from Wyatt, last week, LA slapped Wyatt in the face, twice.

Moments later, he was found lying backstage by an unknown attacker. The current speculation is that LA will face Wyatt in the latter's returning match at next weekend's show.

LA Knight just slapped Bray Wyatt! 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iIF3w087VS — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 19, 2022

The 2022 Survivor Series premium live event takes place next Saturday (November 26) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Women's WarGames Match: DAMAGE CTRL - Bayley, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley vs. Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and TBD participant

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor