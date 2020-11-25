WWE TLC 2020: Main events from Raw and Smackdown revealed

The PPV will also wrap up the pay-per-view schedule for 2020, most of which had to be conducted without any fans. Officially, WWE is yet to make any announcement regarding the card of the show but the angles that began on Raw will be directed toward this event.

This leads us to speculate about the potential main event of WWE TLC which was revealed by Wrestling Observer. As per the reliable source, the current plan will see Braun Strowman challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the top-draw match from the Monday Night Raw at the gimmick-based PPV.

Interestingly though, Strowman was the only one from the Raw Survivor Series team who was left out of the championship hunt on Raw. As seen on this week’s episode, Strowman head-butted WWE Producer Adam Pearce and was escorted out of the building while the other members of the Raw Survivor Series team fought in title match qualifiers.

Pearce announced a series of singles matches with the winners facing off in a Triple Threat match next week. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, and Riddle vs. Sheamus were the lineups.

Riddle, Lee, and Styles qualified for the Triple Threat by winning their respective qualifiers and the trio will now compete in the Triple Threat Match next week. The winner of that match will be named the Number-one Contender for a future title shot against McIntyre.

As the source has informed that Strowman vs. McIntyre is the only confirmed match for WWE TLC, it is likely that The Monster Among Men will return next week to claim his spot in that Triple Threat match.

Pearce ejected Strowman from the building and the followed up with a suspension from WWE programme. But he may return next week to make the contest a Fatal 4 Way. So, if the reports are true, Stowman may win the contest to confirm the title match against the WWE Champion.

The Observer also hinted that the potential main event from SmackDown at WWE TLC will see Daniel Bryan vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the title hanging in the balance. A feud between these two has beem rumoured ever since Jey Uso followed the instructions of the Tribal Chief and took out Bryan after his Survivor Series qualifier win.

Now the Leader of the YES Nation is back and has already defeated Uso to make a bold statement to the champion. Now it must be time for him to face 'The Face of The Company' and make the title match official. The source noted that the match is still scheduled to happen at some point and could happen at WWE TLC or at a later date, depending on creative's plans.