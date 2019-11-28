WWE to recreate legend’s gimmick through Seth Rollins’ heel-turn

We should note that Seth Rollins turning heel was a nurtured idea among the fans as he was getting booed in each of his recent appearances. WWE could not afford to harm the status of the prime babyface figure of the company and thus protected him with the much-needed heel-turn. Moving forward, the idea is to reincarnate a character portrayed by Bret 'The Hitman’ Hart back in the 90s.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the idea behind this character change is that Seth Rollins believes in his mind that he’s a babyface and doing what’s right for the WWE. This would be similar to the Hall of Famer Bret Hart’s gimmick from 1997. This eventually led to the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series. We have to wait for what WWE plans for him next week,

“Yes, Seth Rollins has turned heel. I know a lot of times we see these weird storylines and such on Raw and I think somebody has turned heel and I’m told 'no, no, no they’re still a babyface’ or whatever. This is definitely a heel turn for Seth Rollins.

"This is not like a slow turn that they’re doing right now. This is his idea. This is his character. He is a heel who thinks he right. I guess he thinks he’s 1997 Bret Hart. The Seth Rollins character thinks that you the fans are being unfair to WWE. So, he’s gonna wrestle like a babyface while burying you. That seems to be the plan.”

Meanwhile, reports also claim that Vince McMahon was furious with Seth Rollins mention CM Punk's name on WWE Raw. The former Universal Champion has called out the former WWE Champion several time on social media and recent interviews, and did not hide feelings even on TV that he wants to wrestle Punk,

"I tried to get (Punk) here, I'm sorry," Rollins said, while the crowd chanted for Punk. "He didn't wanna show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he's too afraid to make himself."

According to what Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, The Boss was angry that The Beastslayer mentioned the former Straight Edge Leader during the opening segment of WWE RAW. There's a rule that you shouldn't push an idea of a match if you can't bank on it. Rollins did break that rule but hopefully, there won’t be much heat on him considering officials are trying to bring back CM Punk, shortly.