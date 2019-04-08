WWE Wrestlemania 35 results and highlights: April 7, 2019

Here’s how all the drama unfolded when the 'show of shows’ emanated from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York, New Jersey:

Buddy Murphy (C) vs. Tony Nese (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

This opening Wrestlemania match kicked off with Tony Nese, who attempted a superplex on Murphy who came back with Superkick and then a Powerbomb. Nese was able to hit a 450 splash for a near fall. Murphy countered by connecting an Olympic Slam but Nese planted him with a German Suplex into the turnbuckle and delivered the Running Knee to pick up the win and become new Cruiserweight Champion.

Women’s Battle Royal

Asuka was the strongest in this battle royal. So she started by throwing Maria Kanellis over the top rope followed by multiple eliminations. After the dust was cleared, Asuka, Sonya Deville, and Sarah Logan were the final three standing in the ring. Asuka tossed out Deville whereas Logan eliminated Asuka to win the match! But Carmella was hiding under the ring and was never eliminated. She came from behind and eliminated Asuka to win the 2nd annual Wrestlemania women’s battle royal.

The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins (WWE Raw tag team Championship)

Curt Hawkins’ losing streak finally ended as he became the new WWE Raw tag team champion along with Zack Ryder. Hawkins connected with a spear on Wilder only to receive a Brainbuster from Scott Dawson. Dawson went on to mock Hawkins which seemed senseless. But Hawkins rolled him up all of a sudden to get the three counts needed for the win.

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Interaction between Braun Strowman and Michael Che-Colin Jost were the highlights of this match. Che and Jost even called a meditation instructor who felt the wrath of Strowman. In the end, he threw Hardy Boyz and Colin Jost to win the match and become the sixth man to win the annual battle royal.

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

Brock Lesnar started by punishing Seth Rollins even before the bell rang for the match. He delivered an emphatic F-5 outside the ring on Rollins before he threw him back in the ring and connected with some German Suplexes. Rollins came back with a low blow on Lesnar followed by a superkick. The challenger then hit three Curb Stomps on the beast to slay him at the grandest stage of them all and become the new Universal Champion!

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Orton started the match at Wrestlemania by raking the thumb into Styles’ eyes. But Styles sent him outside and hit a Springboard. Styles connected with the Argentine backbreaker before he hit Orton with a 450 splash followed by the Calf Crusher. Orton countered with an RKO after a failed attempt but Styles kicked out of it! Styles came back with a Pele Kick and reversed another RKO into the Phenomenal Forearm for the victory.

The Usos vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev (Fatal 4-Way Match for Smackdown tag team championship match)

Rusev and Nakamura controlled the early part of this match as Rusev caught Ricochet with a one-armed slam. Cesaro got the tag and punished Ricochet with his swing followed by the Sharpshooter. But the high-flyer was able to land the 630-splash on Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior, however, was able to hit the Brogue Kick on him to allow The Usos to hit the Double Superkick followed by a Double Splash to retain their titles.

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

The younger McMahon got under the skin of The Miz by targeting his father from the get-go. He even hit Senior Miz with a knee after which Miz completely snapped. He attacked Shane’s knees with a steel chair and executed the Skull Crushing Finale outside the ring. The Falls Count Anywhere match continued outside the ring as Miz hit a Suplex on Shane from a Scaffold. Shane accidentally landed over The Miz as the platform collapsed that earned him the pinfall win despite being unconscious!

Sasha Banks and Bayley (C) vs. The IIconics vs. Divas of Doom vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (Fatal 4-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships)

After early domination by the champions, Natalya and Beth Phoniex performed the Hart Attack on The IIconics. Natalya locked in Double Sharpshooters on the champions before Nia and Tamina broke it up. Beth took care of the two giants as Bayley and Sasha hit Beth with an elbow drop followed by a Frog Splash. Beth came back with the Glam Slam on Bayley. But she could not capitalize as Peyton Royce came from the back and got the pinfall win on Bayley. The IIconics left Wrestlemania 35 with the women’s tag team belts in their hands.

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)

Daniel Bryan punished Kofi Kingston for the mid-part of the match after Kofi missed a plancha on the announce table. Kofi came back by dropping Bryan thrice off the top rope. Rowan tried to interfere but ended up getting an UpUpDownDown from Big E and Woods. Bryan countered an SOS attempt with the LeBell Lock and hit Kofi with a Running Knee. But Kofi kicked out of the resultant pin attemt, which made the crowd fully insane. Kofi then landed the Trouble in Paradise to become the new WWE Champion at Wrestlemania.

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Championship)

A quick match followed after the WWE title match where Mysterio connected a 619 on Joe in the beginning. But he got caught into a Coquina Clutch from Joe when he attempted the Frog Splash and passed out. Within minutes, Joe retained the US title in dominant fashion with a strong message to the locker room.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns returned to solo competition after more than six months at Wrestlemania 35 to pick up a big win. Drew McIntyre countered most of his initial moves and hit him with a stiff spinebuster to take control. Reigns countered by setting him up in a Tree of Woe and followed up with an attempt for a Superman Punch, but McIntyre caught him with a Glasgow Kiss. The Big Dog quickly came back with a Superman Punch-spear combo to pick up the victory.

Elias greatest performance at Wrestlemania 35

Despite all the confidence that no one would interrupt Elias during the show, it turned out to be none other than John Cena who brought back The Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. After a verbal altercation, he dropped Elias with the Five Knuckle Shuffle and followed up with an FU before to leave the stage.

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)

Utter chaos ensued in this No Disqualification match in which Triple H got the early upper hand. It was a sickening scene when he pulled off the nose-ring of Batista with the Pliers. The fight continued outside the ring as Triple H speared Batista through the announce table. He hit the Pedigree on Batista inside the ring but could not earn the pinfall. Batista countered with a DDT on the steel steps and called for the powerbomb when Ric Flair showed up and handed a Sledge Hammer to Triple H. The Game hit The Animal with it and followed up with a second Pedigree for the victory.

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin started the match by mocking Kurt Angle’s family and received a belly to belly suplex. But Corbin put a thumb into the eyes of Angle and took control of the match. Angle came back with an Ankle Lock but Corbin sent him into the turnbuckles. Corbin came back with a Deep Six for the near fall. Angle then recuperated and tried to hit a Moonsault. He missed and ran into the End of Days to digest the loss in the final match of his career. The Hall of Famer delivered a short speech after the match before he left the arena.

Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

Balor took early control of the match by hitting his opponent him with the Plancha over the top rope. Lashley countered with a Spinebuster and followed up with a huge spear outside the ring. He did not manage to get the pinfall as Balor hit him with a Powerbomb. Balor followed up with the Coup De Grace within moments to pick up the win and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship)

All the three main-eventers received special entrances before the Wrestlemania 35 main-event kicked off. Ronda tried to hammer away on Becky and Charlotte in the opening sequence but Becky sent her out of the ring with a drop-kick. Rousey hit an amazing Piper’s Pit on Charlotte on the floor!

Becky locked in the dis-arm-her on Charlotte but Ronda broke up and tried to lock in the arm-bar. Flair dropped both of them with the Natural Selection. Ronda then jumped off the top rope on Flair and Lynch but did not manage to get the pinfall.

Becky left Ronda Rousey in agony by locking in the dis-arm-her through the ropes. Charlotte sent Becky out of the ring and locked in the Figure-Eight on Ronda. She put a table into the ring but Becky and Ronda worked together to send Flair through the tables.

Ronda went for Piper’s Pit again but Becky countered with a Crucifix pin to get the win! The entire arena gave the winner a standing ovation as Becky Lynch celebrated by becoming the Raw and Smackdown women’s champion to close Wrestlemania 35.