WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch

WrestleMania 36 will see the NXT brand make their debut in the pay-per-view, in which there will be nine titles defended from the three brands, while a few gimmick also feature on the card.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Tampa, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was forced into a two-day event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski is set to be the host of the show in which top Superstars from the three brands as well as a few legends like Undertaker, Edge, Goldberg and John Cena will join the likes of modern day stars Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles among many others.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Lacey Evans and more will be in action from the women's roster.

Here is all you need to know about WrestleMania 36:

Date:

4th and 5th April, 2020 (ET)

Start Time:

4th April at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT​​​​. | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday 5th April 2020)

5th April at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT​​​​. | 4:30 AM IST (Monday 6th April 2020)

WrestleMania is WWE's flagship event, airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and the WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history.

WHERE TO WATCH WrestleMania 36

Watch WrestleMania 36 exclusively on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch the EXCLUSIVE TV PREMIERE in India on Sunday 5th April 2020 and Monday 6th April 2020 at 4:30 AM IST on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

• Event Host: Rob Gronkowski

• WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

• Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

• Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

• Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

• Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

• NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

• SmackDown Women's Championship - WrestleMania Fatal Five-Way Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

• Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship - Triple Threat Ladder Match: The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

• Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

• WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

• John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

• Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

• Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

• Elias vs. King Corbin

• Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler