WWE Wrestlemania 38: Dream match and championship bout confirmed

In the headliner segment of this week’s Raw, Edge came out to the ring to address his WrestleMania future after throwing down the gauntlet to the roster with an Open Challenge from last week.

AJ came out to accept the challenge to a thunderous reaction from the Columbus crowd. Edge mentioned how he and AJ have waited for this match and so did the fans.

But he wanted to receive the bulldog version of AJ, not the “tag team b---h” version we’ve seen over the past year. The tough words led to a brawl between the two where Edge got the upper hand by hitting a low-blow on Styles.

After some more brutal shots, the Rated-R Superstar brought two steel chairs in the ring, and left AJ lying in the ring with his signature Con-Chair-To chair maneuver.

This heel-turn by Edge also marked the end of the show after which WWE added the dream match to the Wrestlemania 38 card.

Speaking of the biggest premium live event, Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, has also been made official for the show.

As reported earlier, it was noted by Naomi during last week’s SmackDown that she and Banks would start running as a tag team and thereby would come after the tag titles.

After brief reactions by the champions on Twitter, RAW featured a backstage segment where Carmella and Vega accepted the challenge to make the title match official. This will be their second-only feud on Raw following their title win back in November 2021.

WrestleMania 38 Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. Check out the updated card of the event after last night’s Raw:

Night One:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night Two:

Winner Takes All Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles