WWE Wrestlemania Backlash recap, results and highlights: May 16, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 17: The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash aired last night where five championship matches were on the card. From Raw, the WWE and Raw Women's Titles were defended in separate Triple Threats while from SmackDown, the Universal, Women’s Title, and Tag Titles were on the line in traditional encounters.



Check out results from the pay-per-view aired from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley



Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retained her title in the opener of WrestleMania Backlash main show. The finishing sequences saw Asuka applying the Asuka Lock on Flair.



Flair rolled through and tried to counter with the Figure Eight but Asuka blocked. Flair was sent off the ring apron while Ripley caught Asuka with a big boot. Ripley immediately followed up with the Riptide to secure the pinfall win.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert RoodeRey Mysterio blocked a powerbomb and sent Roode into the turnbuckle to catch him with a 619 in the corner. Dominik tagged in as Rey slid under the rope and hits a Sunset Flip Bomb to Ziggler into the barrier.Dominik hit the top rope to execute the Frogsplash on Roode for the pin to win the titles. Rey and Dominik made history as they've become the first-ever father-son duo in WWE history to capture the tag titles.The Miz vs. Damian PriestWWE Legend Batista sent “friends” aka some zombies to plug in his upcoming “Army of the Dead” movie, which was a sponsor of WrestleMania Backlash. The zombies surrounded the ring as Lumberjacks creating a terrifying environment during this match.Morrison tried to take out some of the zombies outside the ring but they pulled him down on the other side of the barrier. Morrison was shown to be eaten by the zombies [kayfabe] at ringside, a scene that distracted The Miz. Priest connected with Hit the Lights from behind to get the win. After the match, the zombies crawled into the ring to eat The Miz. [kayfabe]Bayley vs. Bianca BelairBayley raked into the eyes of Belair, then used the long hair to yank Belair into a Ripcord and Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a 2-count. Bayley smacked Belair in the back of the head and talked some trash. Belair blocked the Rose Plant and used her own hair to pin Bayley in the middle of the ring to retain in a unique manner to retain.Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby LashleyAnother title was retained as Bobby Lashley emerged victorious in this Triple Threat. The finishing moments saw Drew charging in at Braun with a Claymore but Braun caught him in mid-air to powerbomb him through the announce table leading the virtual fans to chant “this is awesome!”Braun brought McIntyre back into the ring and went for a Running Powerslam finish but Drew nailed him with a huge Claymore. Lashley entered the ring out of nowhere, tossed Drew out of the ring, and then delivers a Spear to Strowman for the pin to get the win.Cesaro vs. Roman ReignsCesaro had the Sharpshooter locked in but Reigns reached the ropes to break the hold. Cesaro pulled him back into a Crossface submission. Reigns powered out of it and delivered a Sit-down Powerbomb to gain control. He applied the Guillotine Chokehold submission and tightened the hold to make Cesaro give up and get the submission win to retain.After the match, Jey Uso attacked Cesaro but Seth Rollins stormed into the ring. Instead of making the save, the SmackDown savior pounced on the Swiss Superman targeting his arms.After unloading some chair shots, Rollins wrapped the chair around Cesaro’s hurt arm, twisted it around, and slammed him against the ring post. Some trash-talking followed by Rollins who then planted Cesaro with The Stomp on the floor. He stood tall inside the ring and received a lot of boos from the audience to send WrestleMania Backlash off the air.