WWE WrestleMania SmackDown results, recap and highlights: April 1, 2022

Drew McIntyre featured in the main event segment as he tried to seek retribution against his 'Mania opponent. Smackdown Women’s Champion was in attendance to send a stern warning to her challenger.

The 8th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal served as the co-main-event match of the night alongside a Triple Threat Title match. Also, top superstar Sasha Banks was in action in a tag team match.

Check out the recap and results from the April 1 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas:

– WrestleMania SmackDown opened with the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The participants for the 2022 edition are given below:

• Apollo Crews

• Commander Azeez

• Erik

• Ivar

• Cedric Alexander

• Shelton Benjamin

• United States Champion Finn Balor

• Damian Priest

• Robert Roode

• Jinder Mahal

• Shanky

• R-Truth

• Mansoor

• Madcap Moss (Winner)

• Reggie

• Drew Gulak

• Akira Tozawa

• NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler

• Tommaso Ciampa

Balor, Ciampa, Ziggler, Roode, and Madcap Moss were the final five participants in the battle royal. Ziggler superkick-ed Ciampa off the apron to eliminate him.

Ziggler and Roode were trying to dump Balor when Moss came from behind and eliminated both of them. Moss eliminated Balor in the end to win the match. Balor and Moss were tangling when Moss got the upper hand and managed to send Balor over the top rope to win the melee.

.@MadcapMoss makes history!



A round of applause for the 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!#WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RH00jfgqj0 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022

– Ricochet (c) defeated Humberto and Angel in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet blocked a superplex attempt, slammed Humberto onto Angel before connecting with a big 630-Splash to Angel. The high-flyer immediately rolled into the Recoil on Humberto for the pin to win.

– A vignette aired showcasing the rivalry between Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

– Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega in a non-title match. Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan and Natalya-Shayna Baszler were standing at ringside.

Naomi drop-kicked both the champions and tagged in Banks to double-team in the same corner on them. Naomi again made the tag and hit her split-legged moonsault to Vega for the pin to win.

– Kayla Braxton interviewed Ronda Rousey when she was in the training camp gearing up for her Wrestlemania match. Shayna Baszler was her training partner as the Royal Rumble 2022 winners claimed to rip off Charlotte Flair’s arm.

A video on her career accomplishments also aired, including her 2022 Rumble return and the program with Charlotte Flair.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair then came out on the stage and cut a promo that was a final warning to Rousey before their match at WrestleMania 38 Night One.

Flair claimed that no matter which submission Rousey puts her in, she will take advantage of her anger and pick up the win. She also boasted about how every woman envies her and every man wants her before ending the promo.

– Another vignette aired highlighting the rivalry between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs were making their entrance and SmackDown Commentator Pat McAfee was dancing on top of the announce table like he usually does. Austin Theory suddenly came from behind and attacked Pat’s knee as he fell on the table.

McAfee then chased Theory to the backstage area and Theory once again entered Vince McMahon’s Office to get rid of him. Pat kicked open the door this time to confront an angry Vince. He threatened to fire McAfee if he ever does this again and touches Theory before 'Mania.

– Rick Boogs (with Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) ended in a No Contest. Austin Theory came out and threw soda on McAfee.

WWE United States Champion Finn Balor ran down and dropped Theory from behind. Balor tossed Theory into the ring as a brawl ensued along with The Usos, Nakamura, and Boogs. The referee had no choice but to call for the match bell.

– Austin Theory and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos then defeated United States Champion Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs in a six-man tag team match.

Theory pinned Balor with the ATL move and taunted McAfee who jumped up on the ring apron but then remembered Vince McMahon’s warning about firing him if he touched Theory before their match. Michael Cole also calmed down McAfee from doing anything harsh.

– In the main event segment, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss held a segment of Happy Talk. They came out with Drew McIntyre’s Sword, Angela which was stolen, last week.

Moss began talking about his big win at the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Corbin then reminded everyone about his own Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory which was his WWE main roster debut match in 2016, at WrestleMania 32.

Corbin then noted how the sword Angela was named after Drew’s late mother. He also asked the fans what’s common between Drew’s mother and his sword – he lost both of them.

A fuming Drew McIntyre came out. Madcap ran down the ramp to attack but Drew laid him out with a right hand. Drew then used a Steel Chair at Corbin to take back the sword.

Using the sword, Drew destroyed the entire set of Happy Talk as Corbin and Moss escaped the ring. McIntyre stood tall with his sword while Cole and McAfee went over the Wrestlemania 38 card to send Wrestlemania Smackdown off the air.