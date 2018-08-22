Asian Games 2018: Sindhu, Saina get easy draw, singles action to begin on Thursday

Asian Games Special Page | Asian Games Schedule

Third seed Sindhu will open her campaign against Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu while Saina has been pitted against Iran Soraya Aghaeihajiagha. Sindhu is expected to have a smooth run till the semi-finals, where she might run into second seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, whom she had beaten the Team event.

Saina though may have to contend with Thailand's fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

Last preparatory training session for the badminton contingent before the individual matches start from tomorrow. Let's wish a flying start to our #Baddies and a successful campaign at the #AsianGames2018 #IndiaontheRise #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/Ye6YGhN1rY — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2018

In the men's singles, India's best bet Kidambi Srikanth has got a bye in the first round but he may run into All England champion Wang Tzu Wei in the pre-quarterfinals. He is up against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the second round.

HS Prannoy has also got a first round bye and will play his first match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand. But he has Keno Momota and Chen Long in his half, so it is not going to be a smooth ride for him.

World No 3 @Pvsindhu1 will play Thi Trang (B) Vu from Vietnam and @NSaina will face off with Soraya Aghaeihajiagha from Iran in their individual campaigns. #IndiaontheRise #goforglory pic.twitter.com/aWw2M2zDM4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2018

Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will clash with Hong Kong's Ng Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting in the women's doubles. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also play against Hong Kong pair of Chung Yonny and Tam Chun Hei.

Men's Singles Line up for #AsianGames2018@srikidambi and @PRANNOYHSPRI both have a first round bye. The Indian No 1 will open the singles campaign against Wong Wing Ki Vincent from 🇭🇰 and Prannoy will see off Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand. #IndiaontheRise #goforglory pic.twitter.com/LMyTLnOkV1 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 22, 2018