English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Sindhu, Saina get easy draw, singles action to begin on Thursday

Posted By: PTI
Sindhu

Jakarta, August 22: Slotted in different halves of the draw, World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu and CWG champion Saina Nehwal can only square off in the title round of the 18th Asian Games as the singles action in badminton begins, here on Thursday (August 23).

Asian Games Special Page | Asian Games Schedule

Third seed Sindhu will open her campaign against Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu while Saina has been pitted against Iran Soraya Aghaeihajiagha. Sindhu is expected to have a smooth run till the semi-finals, where she might run into second seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, whom she had beaten the Team event.

Saina though may have to contend with Thailand's fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

In the men's singles, India's best bet Kidambi Srikanth has got a bye in the first round but he may run into All England champion Wang Tzu Wei in the pre-quarterfinals. He is up against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the second round.

HS Prannoy has also got a first round bye and will play his first match against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand. But he has Keno Momota and Chen Long in his half, so it is not going to be a smooth ride for him.

Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will clash with Hong Kong's Ng Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting in the women's doubles. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also play against Hong Kong pair of Chung Yonny and Tam Chun Hei.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
We needed to prove a point: Ravi Shastri
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 20:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue