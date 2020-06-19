English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BAI recommends Srikanth for Khel Ratna Awards following his apology; notice issued to HS Prannoy

By

New Delhi, June 19: Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award following player's apology to the federation for his conduct during the Asian Championship earlier this year. BAI has also given 15 days for HS Prannoy to respond on his misconduct.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth and Prannoy had left the squad at Asian Badminton Championship in Manila in February, despite advice not to leave, which put India's chances of winning the historic medal at the championship in the lurch.

India lost in semi-finals against Indonesia. It led BAI not to recommend either of them on disciplinary grounds during this year's National Sports Awards. However, Srikanth has tendered an unconditional apology.

HS Prannoy slams Arjuna Award selection: 'This country is a joke'

"We have received an email from Srikanth in which he has accepted the mistake and he has also promised to not indulge in such activities in the future. Considering the talent of Srikanth and the accomplishments, we have decided to recommend his name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.

With BAI implementing strict policies of disciplinary actions going forward, Pronnoy has been asked to respond in 15 days' time on his misconduct. The shuttler had slammed federation; fellow player and went on to say that 'country is a joke' on social media and in press interviews.

"There are several instances of disciplinary issues with Prannoy; the Federation had been very tolerant all this while but in the recent past his attitude has forced BAI to take action and also relook at the disciplinary policies. A show-cause letter has been issued for the remarks made. If the player fails to respond in the allotted time, BAI will be taking stern action against the shuttler," Singhania added.

BAI is also formulating a code of conduct for its players, coaches and technical officials which has to be abided strictly.

More BADMINTON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mourinho eyes revenge against United
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue