BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India Settle for Bronze After Semifinal Loss to Defending Champions Indonesia By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Guwahati, October 10: India's remarkable campaign in the Yonex Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 came to an end on a high note as the hosts clinched a historic bronze medal after going down to defending champions Indonesia in the semifinals on Friday (October 10).

Having secured their first-ever medal in the mixed-team format with a stunning win over former champions Korea, the Indian contingent displayed grit and heart but couldn't overcome the tournament favourites, falling 35-45, 21-45 in a tightly contested semifinal clash.

India made just one change to their victorious lineup from Thursday's quarterfinal, bringing in Vishakha Toppo for Aanya Bisht in the mixed doubles. The tie began with the boys doubles encounter, where Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu gave India an ideal start, defeating Indonesia's Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok and Raihan Daffa Pramono 9-5 to raise hopes of a major upset.

However, Unnati Hooda, India's leading girls singles player, faced a stiff challenge from Thalita Wiryawan. Despite starting strongly and keeping India narrowly ahead at 18-16 in the first set, Wiryawan's resilience turned the tide. Indonesia's world junior no. 1 boys singles player Mohd Ubaidillah then dominated Rounak Chouhan 11-5, swinging momentum firmly back in Indonesia's favour.

India's mixed doubles pairing of Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo briefly reignited hopes with a fighting display, managing to level the scores at 28-28 and later 9-3 in their game. But Indonesia's Ikhsan Pramudya and Rinjani Nastine held their nerve, edging the contest 10-9 to give their side the upper hand once again.

From there, Indonesia maintained their dominance. Nastine partnered Riska Anggraini to beat Reshika U and Vennala K 9-2, sealing the first set 45-35. With momentum clearly in their corner, the defending champions stormed through the second set as Mubarrok and Pramono dismantled the Indian boys doubles duo 9-2.

Despite battling hard, Unnati Hooda and Rounak Chouhan fell short in their respective matches (7-9 each), leaving India with too much to do in the closing stages.

While Indonesia advanced to the final to meet the winner between China and Japan, the Indian team's journey will be remembered for its historic achievement and fighting spirit.

The focus now shifts to the individual championships, set to begin on Monday, where India's young shuttlers will aim to build on their strong showing and chase further glory on home soil.