CWG gold-medallist PV Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Championships due to injury

The top Indian shuttler will be missing the 2022 World Championships due to a stress fracture on her left foot. The World Championships is set to be held in Tokyo from Aug 21st to Aug 28th. The CWG gold-medallist took to social media to release a statement.

Sindhu, who has won the World Championships gold in 2019 along with two silver medals and two bronze medals, revealed that she suffered the injury during the quarterfinals in Birmingham, but with the help of her coach, physio and trainer, she was able to push till the final.

“While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the world championships. I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter-finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could,” Sindhu said in a statement on Twitter.

"The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to training in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love," signed off the double Olympic medallist.

Sindhu has been the top Indian shuttler, taking Indian badminton to new heights. Sindhu, who won the gold medal in the women's singles event at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, revealed that she had been playing through pain at the multi-sport extravaganza.

In her already trophy-laden cabinet, Sindhu added a CWG singles gold with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li. The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena in Birmingham.

This was Sindhu's second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, having earlier won the yellow metal in 2018 in the mixed team event. She also has one silver and one bronze in women's singles from 2018 and 2014 editions respectively. The 27-year-old Sindhu also has two Olympic medals. She won silver in women's singles in 2016 and followed that up with a bronze medal in Tokyo last year.

(With inputs from PTI)