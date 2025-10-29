How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

Danish Coach Joachim Persson Receives Four-Year Ban for Betting on Badminton Matches Joachim Persson, the former coach of Olympic badminton player Anders Antonsen, has been banned for four years after betting on matches during the Japan Open. The Badminton World Federation emphasised the importance of integrity in the sport. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:35 [IST]

A former Danish badminton coach has been banned for four years due to betting on matches. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that Joachim Persson placed bets during a match at the Japan Open, shortly after the Paris Olympics.

Persson, who previously coached two-time Olympic quarterfinalist Anders Antonsen, was caught betting courtside using his mobile phone.

Persson's actions were discovered when a player filmed him placing bets during the game. When confronted, he showed "a mixture of shock and emotion." This incident led to his dismissal by Antonsen, who is currently ranked world No. 3 and has reached the singles quarterfinals in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Betting Scandal and Consequences

The BWF emphasised that betting on badminton in any form is unacceptable. They also stressed the importance of reporting such misconduct. Persson's ban was extended due to previous offences, including using a proxy account under a false name and having insider information as a coach.

Investigators revealed that Persson's account placed nine bets on the Tokyo game, totalling 5,205 Danish krone (USD 810). Seven of these bets were successful, resulting in a return of 9,821 krone (USD 1,530). The governing body based in Malaysia highlighted these details in their statement.

Impact on Badminton Community

This incident serves as a warning to the badminton community about the consequences of betting-related activities. It underscores the need for vigilance and integrity within the sport. The BWF's decision reflects their commitment to maintaining fair play and transparency.

Persson's past achievements include winning a silver medal at the European Championship in 2008. However, his involvement in betting has overshadowed his career accomplishments. The BWF's firm stance aims to deter similar behaviour among players and coaches.

The ban imposed on Persson highlights the seriousness with which the BWF treats breaches of conduct. By enforcing strict penalties, they aim to preserve the sport's reputation and ensure a level playing field for all participants.

With inputs from PTI