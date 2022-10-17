Denmark Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Denmark Open 2022 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 and Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, October 21, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, October 23, 2022
Finals: Sunday, October 23, 2022
Denmark Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Singles Draw
Indian Shuttlers Men's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Angus Ng Ka Long
● Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting
● HS Prannoy vs Zhao Junpeng
Indian Shuttlers Women's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Saina Nehwal vs Zhang Yiman
Denmark Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Doubles Draw
Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min-hyuk / Seo Seung-jae
Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Alexandra Boje / Amalie Magelund
Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs Pitha Haningtyas Mentari / Rinov Rivaldy
Denmark Open Indian Winners So Far
1980 - Prakash Padukone
2012 - Saina Nehwal
2017 - Kidambi Srikanth
Denmark Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live from October 18 to October 22, starting at 12:30 PM IST and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming. Some matches will also be live streamed on BWF TV YouTube Channel.