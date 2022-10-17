Denmark Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Denmark Open, also known as Denmark Super Series 750, that was founded in 1936 will be the sixteenth edition of the badminton tournament under the BWF Tour and the 71st edition overall.

The Denmark Open 2022 will start with the first round matches on October 18 and October 19 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (October 23).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 4 singles players and 3 doubles pairs from India will compete at the event.

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the singles shuttlers representing India at the Denmark Open 2022

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar will be the Indian doubles pairs in action.

The event will also see recent world champions Victor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi alongside the likes of Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying in action.

Here is all you need to know about Denmark Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Denmark Open 2022 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 and Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, October 20, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, October 21, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, October 23, 2022 Finals: Sunday, October 23, 2022 Denmark Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Singles Draw Indian Shuttlers Men's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Angus Ng Ka Long ● Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting ● HS Prannoy vs Zhao Junpeng Indian Shuttlers Women's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Saina Nehwal vs Zhang Yiman Denmark Open 2022 Indian Shuttler Doubles Draw Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min-hyuk / Seo Seung-jae Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Alexandra Boje / Amalie Magelund Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Tanisha Crasto / Ishaan Bhatnagar vs Pitha Haningtyas Mentari / Rinov Rivaldy Denmark Open Indian Winners So Far 1980 - Prakash Padukone 2012 - Saina Nehwal 2017 - Kidambi Srikanth Denmark Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live from October 18 to October 22, starting at 12:30 PM IST and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming. Some matches will also be live streamed on BWF TV YouTube Channel.