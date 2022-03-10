German Open: Three doubles pair advance but other Indians lose

With a straight games 21-15, 21-16 victory over English duo of Callum Hemming and Steven Stalwood, unheralded men's doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K progressed to the second round.

The Indian duo will next face compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, who claimed a 24-22, 21-11 win in their tournament opener against Japanese pair of Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera.

The other Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila fought hard before going down 13-21, 22-2,0 19-21 to sixth seeded Malaysia combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

In women's doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Puella defeated Dutch pair of Debora Jille and Cheyl Seinen in straight games 21-15, 21-12. They will next face top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan in the second round.

Meanwhile, the experienced women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in their opening round to fifth seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 13-21, 13-21.

In women's singles, Syed Modi International finalist Malvika Bansod lost in the first round against Canada's Michelle Li 21-18, 20-22, 21-9 in a match that lasted for 58 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap also bowed out after straight games 15-21, 14-21 defeat to Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.

In men's singles, shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight games 21-13, 21-13, in 44 minutes. Subhankar Dey was also shown the door by China's Zhao Jun Peng with a 21-15, 21-8 scoreline.

Earlier on Tuesday (March 8), Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy progressed to the second rounds.

In women's singles, Nehwal defeated Spain's Clara Azurmendi 21-15, 17-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 47 minutes, while two-time Olympic Medalist Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games 21-8, 21-7.

In men's singles, Sen defeated Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in straight games 21-6, 22-20, while Srikanth defeated France's Brice Leverdez 21-10, 13-21, 21-7 and Prannoy got the better of seventh seed from Hong Kong Angus Ng Ka Long 21-14, 21-19.

However, five doubles pairs crashed out on Tuesday (March 8). In mixed doubles, the pairs of Sai Pratheek K-Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly, Dhruv Kapilla-Gayatri Gpichand Puella and Ishaan Batnagar-Tanisha Crasto crashed out.

In women's doubles, the pair of Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan and Ashna Roy lost to Italian pair of Martina Corsini and Judith Mair in straight games 9-21, 10-21.

(With inputs from Agencies)