GPBL 2022: Full Schedule, List of Players, Format, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Ticket Prices

The first match begins at 3 PM IST, while the second match will begin at 6 PM IST every day except the semifinal and finals.

The event which will see two matches being played on each of the days in the league stage will also feature Kodagu Tigers taking on Mangalore Sharks on the opening day.

“I believe that all the teams are evenly balanced with the team owners choosing the best available talent. It all depends on the performance of these players on that particular day,” said Prashanth Reddy, League Commissioner, GPBL.

The teams will be mentored by their respective superstars.

Malnad Falcons will be mentored by Chirag Shetty while Mysore Panthers will be guided by Satwik Rankireddy.

The Kodava Tigers will be guided by Ashwini Ponnappa while the Mandya Bulls will have the support of Sai Praneeth.

KGF Wolves will be mentored by HS Prannoy while the Mangalore Sharks will have Srikanth Kidambi as their ambassador and the Bengaluru Lions will be tutored by P V Sindhu.

Format & Rules

Unique format: The GPBL 2022 will be played in a round-robin format until the top four teams qualify for double elimination stage.

Each encounter will consist of five matches - men's singles, women's singles, mixed doubles, men's doubles and a 'Super Match’ format where players can tag in teammates into the match at intervals of seven points.

In this format, the match begins with two singles players for the first seven points, transforms into a doubles match for the next seven points and becomes triples for the last seven points. The first team to score 21 points wins the tie.

Each match would be best of three sets and 15 points (sudden death) except the Super Match which will be only one set.

Another feature is the 'golden point’ which would be worth two points. If the server wins the point after announcing it to the opponent before serving, he/she stands to gain two points.

In case the player loses the point, the opponent will get two points. The golden point has to be mandatorily used in every game by both the players and can be taken at any stage of the game.

A 'Trump Match’ to be decided by the respective teams will have to be announced before the beginning of any match in the tie. The team would receive two points for a win and get a negative point for losing.

Here are then the details of the GPBL 2022 such as league phase schedule, squads, players list, format, points system, live streaming, TV channel details and Ticket prices.

1. GPBL Schedule (League Phase)

August 12: Bandipur Tuskers vs Mandya Bulls

August 12: Kodagu Tigers vs Mangalore Sharks

August 13: Bengaluru Lions vs Mysore Panthers

August 13: Malnad Falcons vs KGF Wolves

August 14: Kodagu Tigers vs Bandipur Tuskers

August 14: Mandya Bulls vs Mangalore Sharks

August 15: KGF Wolves vs Mysore Panthers

August 15: Malnad Falcons vs Bengaluru Lions

August 16: Kodagu Tigers vs Mandya Bulls

August 16: Bandipur Tuskers vs Mangalore Sharks

August 17: Malnad Falcons vs Mysore Panthers

August 17: KGF Wolves vs Bengaluru Lions

(On a day, first set of matches will be played from 3 PM IST to 6 PM IST and the second second of matches will be played between 6 PM and 9 PM).

2. Teams

1. Bengaluru Lions: Janani Ananthkumar, Bhargav S, Nithin HV, Sanjeeth S, Vaibhav Srinath, Aditya Diwakar, Sudeep Suresh, Supraja. Mentor: PV Sindhu.

2. Kodagu Tigers: Saneeth Dayanand, Rujula Ramu, Ramya Venkatesh, HR Vasantha Kumar, Vishesh Sharma, Sheetal D, Adarsh Kumar, Saif Ali, Mentor: Ashiwini Ponnappa.

3. Mandya Bulls: Sai Pratheek, Ananya Praveen, Ashish Surya, Kiran Balaji, Anirudh Deshpande, Karthikey K, Nitin Sappar, Ruth Misha Vinod, Mentor: Sai Praneeth.

4. Malnad Falcons: Mithun Manjunath, Drithi Yatheesh, Pruthvi Roy, SK Shamanth, Venkatesh Prasad, Pranav Krishnamurthy, K Arvind, Janvi. Mentor: Chirag Shetty.

5. Bandipur Tuskers: Daniel Farid, Alfiya Riyas, Abhishek Yeligar, Apeksha Nayak, V Vaibhav, Jade Anil, Kishal Ganapathy, Ganesh V, Mentor: Jwala Gutta.

6. Mysore Panthers: Tanya Hemanth, Rohit Mariaswamy, BM Rahul Bharadwaj, Chiranjeevi Reddy, Kiran Kumar G, Tarun Morab, Muskaan Khan, Riya Pillai, Mentor: Satwik Renkireddy.

7. Mangalore Sharks: Raghu Mariswamy, Vijetha Harish, Prerana S Shet, Kushal Raj, Jayanth Gopal, Sunil Gladson, Sachin C, Shashank S; Mentor: Kidambi Srikanth.

8. KGF Wolves: Prakash Raj, Gloria Vinaykumar, Hemantha Gowda, Suhas V Gowda, Naren S Iyer, Rudra Shahi, Rashmi Ganesh, Amritha P, Mentor: HS Prannoy.

3. GPBL Live Telecast & Live Streaming

The GPBL will be telecast live on Eurosport and its OTT platform Discovery+ on all the days of the event.

4. GPBL Tickets

The GPBL will be a ticketed event with the price ranging from Rs 300 per day to Rs 1500 for daily passes while the season passes will be available from Rs 2500 to Rs 10,000.