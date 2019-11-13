Hong Kong Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to second round

Sixth seed Sindhu, who had faltered in the opening round in a couple of recent tournaments, took 36 minutes to see off world no 19 Kim Ga Eun of Korea 21-15 21-16 to progress to the second round.

The Olympic silver medallist will face Thailand''s Busanan Ongbamrungphan next.

World No 6 Sindhu moved to a 8-4 lead early on but Kim managed to turn the tables, holding a 11-10 advantage at the breather. The Indian then reeled off six points at 13-13 to march ahead and seal the opening game.

The second game was no different as Sindhu again broke off at 5-5, grabbing seven points on the trot to move to a massive 12-5 lead. The Indian kept moving ahead and eventually shut the door comfortably on her opponent.

Later, in the men's singles event, Prannoy also progressed thanks to straight games 21-7, 21-17 victory over China's Huang Yu Xiang. He will next face sixth seed Jonathan Christie of Indonesia.

The 27-year-old had the upper hand in the match as he did not allow his opponent to build any momentum in the 44-minute long encounter.

Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma crash out

Earlier in the day, eighth seed Sain, suffered her fifth first-round loss in the last six tournaments, going down 13-21 20-22 to China's Cai Yan Yan. Meanwhile, Sameer went down fighting to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 11-21 21-13 8-21.

Also heading out of the tourament was the women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who lost their first round match against Denmark's Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen.

(With PTI inputs)