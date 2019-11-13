Hong Kong Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to second round

Hong Kong, November 13: World Champion P V Sindhu and HS Prannoy made positive starts to their respective campaigns at the Hong Kong Open, but Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma made an early exit on Wednesday (November 13).
Sixth seed Sindhu, who had faltered in the opening round in a couple of recent tournaments, took 36 minutes to see off world no 19 Kim Ga Eun of Korea 21-15 21-16 to progress to the second round.
The Olympic silver medallist will face Thailand''s Busanan Ongbamrungphan next.
World No 6 Sindhu moved to a 8-4 lead early on but Kim managed to turn the tables, holding a 11-10 advantage at the breather. The Indian then reeled off six points at 13-13 to march ahead and seal the opening game.
The second game was no different as Sindhu again broke off at 5-5, grabbing seven points on the trot to move to a massive 12-5 lead. The Indian kept moving ahead and eventually shut the door comfortably on her opponent.
Later, in the men's singles event, Prannoy also progressed thanks to straight games 21-7, 21-17 victory over China's Huang Yu Xiang. He will next face sixth seed Jonathan Christie of Indonesia.
The 27-year-old had the upper hand in the match as he did not allow his opponent to build any momentum in the 44-minute long encounter.
Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma crash out
Earlier in the day, eighth seed Sain, suffered her fifth first-round loss in the last six tournaments, going down 13-21 20-22 to China's Cai Yan Yan. Meanwhile, Sameer went down fighting to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 11-21 21-13 8-21.
Also heading out of the tourament was the women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who lost their first round match against Denmark's Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen.
(With PTI inputs)