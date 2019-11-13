English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hong Kong Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to second round

By
Indias P V Sindhu eased past Kim Ga Eun of Korea 21-15 21-16
India's P V Sindhu eased past Kim Ga Eun of Korea 21-15 21-16

Hong Kong, November 13: World Champion P V Sindhu and HS Prannoy made positive starts to their respective campaigns at the Hong Kong Open, but Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma made an early exit on Wednesday (November 13).

Sixth seed Sindhu, who had faltered in the opening round in a couple of recent tournaments, took 36 minutes to see off world no 19 Kim Ga Eun of Korea 21-15 21-16 to progress to the second round.

The Olympic silver medallist will face Thailand''s Busanan Ongbamrungphan next.

World No 6 Sindhu moved to a 8-4 lead early on but Kim managed to turn the tables, holding a 11-10 advantage at the breather. The Indian then reeled off six points at 13-13 to march ahead and seal the opening game.

The second game was no different as Sindhu again broke off at 5-5, grabbing seven points on the trot to move to a massive 12-5 lead. The Indian kept moving ahead and eventually shut the door comfortably on her opponent.

Later, in the men's singles event, Prannoy also progressed thanks to straight games 21-7, 21-17 victory over China's Huang Yu Xiang. He will next face sixth seed Jonathan Christie of Indonesia.

The 27-year-old had the upper hand in the match as he did not allow his opponent to build any momentum in the 44-minute long encounter.

Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma crash out

Earlier in the day, eighth seed Sain, suffered her fifth first-round loss in the last six tournaments, going down 13-21 20-22 to China's Cai Yan Yan. Meanwhile, Sameer went down fighting to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 11-21 21-13 8-21.

Also heading out of the tourament was the women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who lost their first round match against Denmark's Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen.

(With PTI inputs)

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue