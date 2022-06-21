Inaugural edition of Grand Prix Badminton League rescheduled

The league was originally scheduled to be conducted from July 1-10. But in the wake of the international badminton calendar, and the India junior National ranking tournament in Panchkula, which might have hampered the ranking points of some of the participating players, the start date has been moved to August.

The inaugural edition of the GPBL which has eight teams in fray will now be held from August 12 to 21. "Keeping in mind the best interests of the players who stand to gain ranking points, we have moved the GPBL to August when there is no clash of major badminton tournaments." said Prashanth Reddy, CEO Bitsport and League Commissioner, GPBL.

"This period will also give the organizing committee and the franchises some more time to strengthen their position both financially and prepare the teams physically," he added.

Elaborating on the decision, Arvind Bhat, Co-promoter of GPBL and League Director said: "Owing to the International badminton calendar, GPBL which was to be telecast live, would have possibly eaten into the telecast time of GPBL. We want all the parties concerned to get their due benefits. Hence it was inevitable but to reschedule the event by a month or so."

The teams in fray include Bengaluru Lions, Mangalore Sharks, Mandya Bulls, Mysore Panthers, Malnad Falcons, Bandipur Tuskers, KGF Wolves and Kodagu Tigers and are mentored by the country's top stars including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponappa, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and HS Prannoy.

A total of Rs 60 lakh will be on offer as prize money with the winners taking away a bounty of Rs 24 lakh.

Source: Media Release