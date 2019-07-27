Japan Open 2019: Sai Praneeth crashes out as Indian campaign ends

The Indian lost 18-21, 12-21 in a semifinal lasting 45 minutes. Momota had also beaten Sai at the Singapore Open earlier this year. Sai had made the Japen Open semifinals beating Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto here on Friday.

India's challenge in the women's singles ended on Friday when P V Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The Japanese shuttler had also defeated Sindhu in the Indonesia Open final last week.

Other men's players like HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth had already made their exit from the tournament. India's biggest hope PV Sindhu too had crashed out of Japan Open on Friday after losing her semifinal match against home girl Akine Yamaguchi.