Kashyap to take up full-time coaching once he retires

The 32-year old was quick to add that retirement is the last thing he is thinking right now.

A former world No. 6, Kashyap has set a target of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, though many would feel a tough task for him.

Currently ranked at 55, Kashyap -- a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion -- has not reached a semifinal of a top-tier tournament (Super Series or Super 500) in close to four years.

He reached the 2017 US Open Grand Prix Gold final and also won the Austrian Open International challenge in 2018.

"I enjoy coaching and would love to take it forward in future," Kashyap said after recording his fourth win, a sublime 21-11, 21-13 triumph, over Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing India Open.

"But I'm not done yet (as a player). I want to perform this year and make it to the Olympics again. So, don't count me out of Olympics. I want to be in contention of a medal and not just participate," said the Hyderabadi, who had reached the quarterfinals at London Olympics.

Kashyap secured Olympic berth! 👏💪🏻@parupallik guaranteed the lone MS quota for the London Olympics at the 2012 India Open. Later, he created history by becoming the first 🇮🇳 male shuttler to reach the quarter-finals of Olympics. #BestMoments #YonexSunriseIndia2019 #throwback pic.twitter.com/J4NPP4fOeu — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 19, 2019

In 2015, Kashyap was inside top 10 before a series of injuries -- knee, shoulder, hamstring, shin, back, abdomen -- saw his ranking slip and his fortunes dwindle.

At 32 now, Kashyap is drawing inspiration from the tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to make a comeback.

"It is tough because I've been No.1 from my country for a long time. Missing Olympics (2016) was a big drawback for me. I want to give my best and prove myself. I think I have the game and experience, but it's just about my body being all right for the next few months," he said.

"Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei have been competitive in the mid 30s and haven't retired. And we've seen how Federer and Nadal have been able to make comebacks despite injuries," Kashyap added.

(with PTI inputs)