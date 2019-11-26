Premier Badminton League (PBL) 5 Auction, Live Updates: Satwik sold to Chennai Superstarz, Mumbai grabs Kashyap

New Delhi, November 26: World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying and world champion PV Sindhu are all set to go under the hammer as the Players Auction of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League which is being held here on Tuesday (November 26).

154 players will be part of the auction that will also see Sai Praneeth, who won India's first men's singles World Championships medal in 36 years, featuring along with World No. 8 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have been rewriting Indian badminton history.

The PBL, organized under the aegis of Badminton Association of India and conducted by Sportzlive, will see a total of 74 shuttlers from India participating.

Here are the live updates from the auction:

Auto Refresh Feeds Shubhankar Dey goes to Awadhe Warriors for 7 lakhs Parupalli Kashyap is grabbed by Mumbai Rockets for 41 lakhs! Indonesian star Tommy Sugiarto goes to Chennai Smashers after a massive bidding war for Rs 41 Lakhs. 2008 and 2012 Olympic medallist Lee Yong Dae bought by North East Warriors for 44 lakhs. PBL5 - At a Glance: Total number of Teams: 7 Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai) Total number of players: 154 Total number of Indians: 74 Total number of foreigners: 80 Auction purse for each Team: INR 2 crore Player cap: INR 77 lakhs Minimum Players per Team: 9 Maximum Players per Team: 11 Maximum Number of Foreign Players per Team: 6 Minimum Number of female shuttlers per Team: 3 Total Prize Money: INR 6 crores. Retained Players 1. Awadhe Warriors – Beiwen Zhang – INR 39 Lakhs 2.Bengaluru Raptors – B Sai Praneeth – INR 32 Lakhs 3. Chennai Superstarz – B Summeth Reddy – INR 11 Lakhs 4.Hyderabad Hunters – P V Sindhu – INR 77 Lakhs 5.Mumbai Rockets – Kim Gi Jung – INR 45 Lakhs 6.North eastern Warriors – None 7. Pune 7 Aces – Chirag Shetty- 15 Lakh 50 Thousand. Tai Tzu Ying sold for Rs 77 Lakh to defending champions Bengaluru Raptors after bidding war between Raptors and Pune 7 Aces. Crazy bidding for Satwik between Awadhe Warriors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Superstarz. Sold for 62 lakh to Chennai. Base Price- 25 Lakh.