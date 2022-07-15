PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami, Singapore Open 2022 Semi-Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu booked her semi-final berth following a hard fought quarter-final match against Han Yue of China on court 1. Sindhu came from a game down to defeat the Chinese shuttler 17-21, 21-11, 21-19, in the last 8 match that lasted for an hour and 2 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, third-seeded Sindhu eased past Belgium's Lianne Tan (21-15, 21-11) in the first round. In the second round, however, Sindhu had to fight back from a game down to get past Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh (19-21, 21-19, 21-18).

Unseeded Kawakami, on the other hand, reached the semi-finals after a straight games (21-17, 21-19) victory over sixth-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Earlier, the Japanese shuttler secured a straight games (21-12, 21-17) win over Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the first round before she received a walkover in the second round from top seed and Sindhu's nemesis on court, Tai Tzu Ying.

Sindhu and Kawakami have met two times so far with the former World Champion from India winning on both the occasions in straight games, first at India Open 2017 and, next at China Open 2018.

In India Open, Sindhu defeated Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 in the second round, while the ace Indian shuttler got the better of the Japanese 21-15, 21-13 in their most recent meeting in the opening round of 2018 China Open.

The winner of Sindhu vs Kawakami semifinal will face the winner of the second semifinal - Aya Ohori vs Wang Zhi Yi - in the final of the women's singles match on Sunday (July 17).

Ahead of the semi-final clash, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 Semi-Final:

What time is PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 Semi-final match?

There will be 10 semi-final matches taking place on Saturday (July 16), including the women's singles semi-finals, which will start the day's schedule at 1 PM Local Time (10:30 AM IST).

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 Semi-Final in India?

Viacom18's Sports18-1 will telecast the semi-final live, while fans in India can also live stream the event and the match using VOOTSelect from 10:30 AM IST on July 16.