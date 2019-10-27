Satwik, Chirag enter finals of French Open Super 750 event

Satwik and Chirag, who had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August, notched up a 21-11 25-23 win over the fifth seeded Japanese combination in a 56-minute semifinal on Saturday (October 26).

Satwik and Chirag had come into the match with a 0-2 head-to-head record against the Japanese combination, having lost to them at the 2018 Indonesia Open and 2017 World Championship.

They are the only remaining Indian challenge at the USD 7,00,000 event following the defeat of P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the quarterfinal stage.

The world number 11 Indian pair will now take on top seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in the summit clash.